Kansas City, Kan., police investigated a fatal shooting Wednesday near 55th Street and Leavenworth Road. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in April 2017.
Crime

KCK police release the name of man found fatally shot

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

August 16, 2018 06:11 PM

Authorities in Kansas City, Kan., have identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot Wednesday near 55th Street and Leavenworth Road as William Bryant.

Officers were called to a reported shooting around 5 p.m. Arriving officers said Bryant suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Police took in a person into custody but no criminal charges have been filed.

Police continued their investigation on Thursday.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

