KCK police release the name of man found fatally shot

Authorities in Kansas City, Kan., have identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot Wednesday near 55th Street and Leavenworth Road as William Bryant.
Officers were called to a reported shooting around 5 p.m. Arriving officers said Bryant suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Police took in a person into custody but no criminal charges have been filed.
Police continued their investigation on Thursday.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments