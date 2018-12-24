Police identify victim of shooting in Kansas City, North

Kansas City police identified a man shot and killed Sunday night in the Northland as 21-year-old Richard Richardson.
Police were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Northeast 110th Terrace and North Ditzler Avenue and found an adult male dead in a parking lot.
Police had no details on a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
