Police identify victim of shooting in Kansas City, North

By Matt Campbell

December 24, 2018 09:00 AM

Kansas City police identified a man shot and killed Sunday night in the Northland as 21-year-old Richard Richardson.

Police were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Northeast 110th Terrace and North Ditzler Avenue and found an adult male dead in a parking lot.

Police had no details on a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

