KC man says he was trying to stop car from getting stolen. He’s charged with murder

A Kansas City man who told police he shot someone who was trying to steal his car has been charged with murder, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DeAndre Simms, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action about half a day after the early-morning shooting.
The killing happened before 3 a.m. near the Cenex gas station at 5016 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City. Police called to the scene found the victim’s body in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta.
Court records said police apprehended Simms at the scene.
In an interview, Simms told police he parked the Jetta at the store and left it running while he went inside.
He said he saw a person exit the passenger seat of a white SUV, pull their hood up over their head and enter the driver’s seat his car.
Simms said he came out of the store and shot the person in his car.
A witness told police Simms called her to tell her what happened. The witness, along with a relative of Simms, drove to the scene, and saw his car in the middle of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Simms said that, after calling the witness, he called 911 and waited for offices to arrive.
Simms said he shot at the victim because he was defending his property, according to court records. He said he didn’t know the victim and didn’t see him with any weapons.
The victim was identified in court records as Keith A. Michael.
At the store, police obtained surveillance video that showed the shooting, according to court records. The video showed Simms shooting at Michael as Michael tried to get into the car.
Simms was in police custody Thursday. His bond was set at $100,000.
Police continued to investigate the shooting.
In a statement late Thursday afternoon, police said they were looking for a white Lexus SUV that may have had occupants who witnessed the shooting.
A surveillance image released of the SUV showed it parked next to one of the Cenex gas pumps at 5016 Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments