KC-area mother was fatally shot while trying to 'save someone's life,' daughter says

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a man in the killing of a 38-year-old woman.
Angela Green was killed Monday morning at a house in Independence, police said in charging documents filed Thursday. Officers found Green's body Tuesday afternoon on a tip.
Nathan L. Ayers, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Green's daughter, when reached Thursday, said she and her younger brother are grief-stricken.
"My mom has two beautiful kids that want her to come home, that are waiting for her to call and text her," the 18-year-old daughter said. "But it’s not going to happen ever again. Because he took that chance."
Green's daughter did not wish to give her name because the alleged shooter hadn't been arrested when she was interviewed.
For the past year, the daughter had been living with her mother and following in her footsteps by pursuing a career as a certified nursing assistant.
Green's father, who also wished to remain unnamed, said his daughter loved helping others and was a caring mother to her two children.
Criminal records shed light on what happened Monday morning that led to her slaying.
A witness told police that Ayers forced him to his hands and knees and held him at gunpoint "just prior to shooting Angela," according to court documents. Ayers then told that man to get rid of the gun, police said.
The witness reportedly told police that Ayers had confronted Green regarding her knowledge of a past killing that "(Ayers) allegedly committed," according to charging documents.
The daughter said she was familiar with the previous killing, which she said was never solved. It occurred several years ago and the victim was a man in his 20s from the area, the daughter said.
Green's daughter said she learned that her mother went to the house to help the man who allegedly was threatened by Ayers and witnessed the killing.
"My mom was going over to be a hero," the daughter said. "She was going to save someone's life and instead her life was taken."
The daughter said her younger brother is "closing up" in response to the shooting.
And she feels crushed by the loss of her mother.
"She had one of the biggest hearts I'd ever seen," Green's daughter said.
A GoFundMe account for funeral expenses has been established.
Ayers' bond was set at $500,000.
