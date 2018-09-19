Woman stabbed to death in KC; another woman taken into custody

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

September 19, 2018 11:12 PM

A woman in her 30s died Wednesday night after she was stabbed during a fight, Kansas City police said in a news release.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but said they were investigating her death as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to the 6600 block of Indiana Avenue around 7 p.m. in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and found the woman in the front yard of a home. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A woman suspected in the stabbing was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said it appeared the victim and suspect knew each other, and were fighting inside the suspect’s home when the victim was stabbed.

The investigation was ongoing.

