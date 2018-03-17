A male victim was found dead in a parking lot near 12th Street and Jackson Avenue early Saturday, March 17, 2018, according to Kansas City police. This Google Maps Street View is from April 2015.
Crime

Body of male victim found at 12th and Jackson, KC police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

March 17, 2018 10:33 AM

Kansas City police are investigating after a body was found in a parking lot at 12th Street and Jackson Avenue early Saturday.

Officers went to 12th Street and Jackson Avenue in regard to an ambulance call at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a male victim showing no signs of life.

Police said they were not yet releasing a cause of death. The victim's name also has not yet been released.

Police did not have a suspect description.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

