Body of male victim found at 12th and Jackson, KC police say

Kansas City police are investigating after a body was found in a parking lot at 12th Street and Jackson Avenue early Saturday.
Officers went to 12th Street and Jackson Avenue in regard to an ambulance call at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
When police arrived, they found a male victim showing no signs of life.
Police said they were not yet releasing a cause of death. The victim's name also has not yet been released.
Never miss a local story.
Police did not have a suspect description.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments