KC police release victim’s name in Thursday fatal shooting

A man fatally shot Thursday afternoon in east Kansas City was identified Friday as Tyrone Standifer.
Standifer, 54, was one of two men found shot just after 4 p.m. Thursday in a vehicle at 18th Street and Prospect Avenue.
They had driven there from the scene of the shooting near 22nd Street and Walrond Avenue, according to Kansas City police.
The other man, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect in the case is a stocky black male who is from 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has short hair and was wearing a dark gray or black tank top. He was last seen running from 22nd and Walrond.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the police homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
