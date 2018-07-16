Police discover body at Inner City Oil in KCMO

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of an Inner City Oil employee whose body was found there Monday morning.
Officers were summoned to the gas station at 5901 Swope Parkway on a medical call around 4 a.m. Arriving officers found the body of a man who died from gunshot wounds.
Later Monday morning, Sgt. Jacob Becchina said police believed he was the victim of a robbery.
No arrests have been made and there was no description of the shooter. A witness remained on the scene after police arrived.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, next door to Inner City Oil, has planned a vigil for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in support of the gas station. The two have partnered together since 2008, when the owners of Inner City Oil donated space for the church to use for a garden where the produce is then sold at the gas station as healthy options for the community.
The garden is named after Sujendra Amarasingham, an employee of Inner City Oil that was murdered while at work in 2010. Rev. Kirk Perucca, the church’s pastor, said it was tragic that this isn’t the first vigil they’ve had to hold in honor of the gas station.
“It’s absolutely devastating to hear,” he said. “It’s crushing and I know that the owners are grieving. We want to show support for them and for [the victim].”
The time set aside for Monday’s vigil was originally going to be the first meeting for the church’s new coalition against violence.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
