45-year-old Lee's Summit man identified as victim of fatal shooting in KCK

Police identified the man who was fatally shot at the Brougham Estates I apartments in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday afternoon has been identified as Oune Somsanith, 45, of Lee's Summit.

Officers who responded to reports of a shooting found the wounded Somsanith about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the apartments in the 7300 block of Troup Avenue.

Somsanith was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police continue to investigate his death and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

