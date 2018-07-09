The man who died after being shot at the Brougham Estates I apartments in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday afternoon has been identified as Oune Somsanith, 45, of Lee's Summit. Somsanith died at the hospital from his injuries. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from October 2011.
45-year-old Lee's Summit man identified as victim of fatal shooting in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

July 09, 2018 02:32 PM

Police identified the man who was fatally shot at the Brougham Estates I apartments in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday afternoon has been identified as Oune Somsanith, 45, of Lee's Summit.

Officers who responded to reports of a shooting found the wounded Somsanith about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the apartments in the 7300 block of Troup Avenue.

Somsanith was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police continue to investigate his death and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

