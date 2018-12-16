Boy killed, girl wounded after shots fired into car of teens in Kansas City, Kan.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in Kansas City, Kan., early Sunday found a teen-aged boy fatally shot and teen-aged girl wounded by gunfire, according to police.
The boy and girl were with three other teens when someone fired shots into their car about 2:45 a.m. Sunday near North 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue. The car traveled south where it crashed in the 2600 block of 52nd Street, police said.
The boy died at the scene while the girl was taken to a hospital and was reported to be stable. The three other teens inside the car were treated for minor injuries.
It was unknown if the shots were fired from another vehicle or if the shooter had been on foot, according to police.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the homicide and encourages anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments