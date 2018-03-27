Man found dead in St. Joseph might have been killed in KC, police say

A man found dead inside an abandoned car on a St. Joseph street last week might have been killed in Kansas City, police said Tuesday.
St. Joseph police found Tyler D. Young, 28, with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of West Nebraska Avenue on the morning of March 19, KQ2 reported.
Police investigators believe he was shot somewhere in Kansas City, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.
Police last week considered the death to be suspicious. It's now being investigated as a homicide.
The case was reportedly turned over to the Kansas City Police Department, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Young, of St. Joseph, was a father of three children, with another on the way, an obituary said. He was a 2008 graduate of Benton High School and joined the U.S. Marines Corps in 2009. He worked at Snorkel International in Elwood, Kan.
