Shooting reported near KU Medical Center campus, 1 person injured

Kansas City, Kan., police were called to a shooting late Saturday afternoon near the campus of the University of Kansas Medical Center.
The incident happened around 5:08 p.m. in the 3900 block of Rainbow Boulevard.
Police said one person had minor injuries.
In a tweet about the shooting, Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said a suspect was not in custody.
A few officers remained at the scene Saturday evening across the street from the KU Medical Center.
No further details were released.
