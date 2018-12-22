Crime

Shooting reported near KU Medical Center campus, 1 person injured

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 22, 2018 06:47 PM

Kansas City, Kan., police were called to a shooting late Saturday afternoon near the campus of the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The incident happened around 5:08 p.m. in the 3900 block of Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said one person had minor injuries.

In a tweet about the shooting, Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said a suspect was not in custody.

A few officers remained at the scene Saturday evening across the street from the KU Medical Center.

No further details were released.

