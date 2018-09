A 32-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man who was stabbed earlier this week has died from his injuries and police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Robert Tichenor was found suffering from stab wounds about 8:45 p.m. Monday at a home in the 2200 block of Birch Drive. He was taken to a hospital, but he died Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).