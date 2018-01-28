List of Kansas City area homicides in 2018

Here is a list of the homicides reported this year in the Kansas City area. It includes the names of the victims and when and where they died. The most recent homicides are at the top of each city’s list.

Kansas City

12. David A. Willard, 39, on Feb. 14

David A. Willard was found inside a residence in the 2600 block of Cleveland Avenue. His brother was killed in the city in 2005.

11. Jacob Skowronski, 25, on Feb. 4

Officers responded to 9804 Hedges Avenue on a report of a “dead body/suicide” and found the body of a male. Jackson County medical examiner later ruled the death was a homicide.

10. Jaclyn Russell Burkhart, 32, on Jan. 22

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 3300 block of Jackson Avenue. Police said she had been shot near 39th and Jackson. She was taken to a hospital. She died one week later.

9. Leon Taylor, 56, on Jan. 28

Kansas City police responded to a shooting about 1:15 p.m. near 16th Street and Elmwood Avenue. Two people injured in the shooting were taken to a hospital by private vehicle. One of the victims died.

8. Jesse Harpool, 22, on Jan. 28

Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Grand Boulevard about 3:15 a.m. They found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

7. La Shonda Myers, 31, on Jan. 24

Police found Myers fatally shot inside a home in the 2300 block of Monroe Avenue. Her 10-year-old son had called 911.

6. Matthew Suttee, 28, on Jan. 23

Police found Suttee suffering from a gunshot wound near Gregory Boulevard and Indiana Avenue. Suttee was inside a vehicle and had no signs of life.

5. Ronald S. Washington, 26, on Jan. 21

Police responding to a shooting in the 2700 block of Denver Avenue found a man in a parked car fatally injured by gunfire. A woman in the car was wounded.

4. Dominic Young Jr., 9, on Jan. 20

Grandview police found Dominic in their city, critically injured by a gunshot wound. The boy’s father told police his vehicle had been hit by gunfire in Kansas City, near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and U.S. 71.

3. Rhonda C. Evans, 46, on Jan. 17

A shooting in the Northland left one person dead and another injured. Police received reports of the shooting about 11 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 3900 bock of North Kensington Avenue.

2. Elizabeth K. Richards, 19, on Jan. 6

Victim was found shot to death near Red Bridge Road and College Avenue.

1. Thomas Rice, 44, on Jan. 5

Officers responded to a reported car wreck at U.S. 40 and Manchester Trafficway and found the victim unresponsive. Fire crews arrived and declared the man dead. Cause of death has not been released.

Gladstone

1. Jacob N. Wood on Jan. 5.

Responding to a shooting call, police find victim mortally wounded inside of a house in the 1200 block of Northeast 73rd Street in Gladstone.

Kansas City, Kan.

8. K.C. Alexander J. Gillespie, 20, on March 11.

K.C. Alexander J. Gillespie of Edwardsville was found shot to death inside a white Chevrolet Suburban that had struck a tree at the Forest Glen Estates Apartments near 64th Terrace and Tauromee Avenue.

7. Michael Haskell, 36, on March 7.

Michael Haskell of Kansas City, Kan., was wounded in a shooting in the 2900 bock of North 26th Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

6. Germaine D. Owens, 39, on March 3.

Germaine D. Owens of Kansas City was fatally shot at Stewart Avenue and Springfield Boulevard.

5. Kevin M. Forman, 27, on Feb. 17.

Kevin M. Forman of Kansas City was killed and seven people were injured in a what was believed to have been a gang-related shooting inside a building at 1615 Minnesota Ave.

4. Jarrod O’Donnell, 48, on Feb. 10.

Jarrod O’Donnell, of Kansas City, Kan., was found shot about 11 p.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of North 127th Street. Officers had been called to the home for a reported disturbance.

3. Megan N. Hernandez, 32, on Jan. 18

Police said Hernandez was found dead of apparent stab wounds on a front porch in the 900 block of South Mill Street in Kansas City, Kan. on Jan. 18.

2. Gerald W. Walsh, 56, on Jan. 4.

Kansas City, Kan., police responded to a shooting near 10th and Ivandale streets. Officers found a man fatally shot in a pickup truck in the middle of 10th Street.

1. Mike Arita-Hurtado, 24, of Kansas City, Kan. on Jan. 1.

Arita-Hurtado was found just before 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Oakland Avenue.

Independence

1. Matthew J. Haylock, 17, on Jan. 2.

Prosecutors allege Luis A. Ramirez Jr., 17, of Kansas City, accompanied another teen, Tyler J. Gates, 18, of Independence, who tried to rob Matthew Haylock of his Glock 9mm. Haylock was fatally wounded, according to court records.

Overland Park

1. Tanisha Harris, 38, on Jan. 8.

Harris’ body was located in Raymore Jan. 9 and her husband, Robert Harris, 30, was arrested and later charged after he reported to police his wife was missing. Police had gone to their apartment earlier Jan. 8 on a report of a domestic disturbance, but Robert Harris was alone. They were leaders in the church, Repairers Kansas City.

Blue Springs

1. Jack Price, 18, on Jan. 12

Police found Price severely wounded after they responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Northwest Vesper Street about 9:30 p.m.

Olathe

1. Ashley K. Harlan, 23, on Jan. 30

Harlan was found dead around 4 p.m. inside a house at the Westerfield Townhouses off East Westerfield Place. Olathe police said one day later that Harlan’s death is being investigated as a homicide. She was pregnant.