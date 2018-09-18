KC man charged with murder in 18th and Vine District shooting remains at large

More than a week after off-duty police officers found a man shot to death outside a club in the 18th and Vine District, prosecutors announced they have filed charges against a 23-year-old Kansas City man who remains at large.
Brandon D. Jones is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of another 23-year-old man, Gary Starr, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. A warrant has been issued for Jones’ arrest.
Kansas City police said officers working in the 18th and Vine area heard gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 8 and found Starr’s body at the northwest corner of 18th Street and Highland Avenue.
Witnesses told police Starr was standing in line to get inside the Juke House before the shooting happened. While waiting, Starr recognized Jones among a group of men coming up to the line.
Starr had gotten into a fight with Jones and the men earlier this year, according to court records. The group walked past as if they were going to get in line.
Within a few moments, witnesses said, they heard gunshots.
At least two witnesses, including one man who was with Jones’ group, said they saw Jones shoot Starr.
The killing was also captured on surveillance video, according to court records.
Jones left the scene in a vehicle with a witness whom police later interviewed. Court records indicate Jones hasn’t been seen since the night of the shooting.
Jones’ bond has been set at $250,000 cash.
