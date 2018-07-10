Police investigating body found in alley in 1700 block of Lister Ave. in KCMO

A man was found dead in an alley in the 1700 block of Lister Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. on the morning of July 9, 2018.
Lister Avenue shooting victim identified as Harrisonville man

By Glenn E. Rice

July 10, 2018 09:09 AM

Kansas City police have released the name of a 36-year-old man found fatally shot Monday in an alley behind a house in the 1600 block of Lister Avenue.

Derrick W. Harris of Harrisonville was found slain by arriving officers who responded to a reported shooting just after 7:35 a.m.

Investigators have not determined a motive or why Harris was in the area. A description of the shooter was not available and suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341

