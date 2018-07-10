Lister Avenue shooting victim identified as Harrisonville man

Kansas City police have released the name of a 36-year-old man found fatally shot Monday in an alley behind a house in the 1600 block of Lister Avenue.

Derrick W. Harris of Harrisonville was found slain by arriving officers who responded to a reported shooting just after 7:35 a.m.

Investigators have not determined a motive or why Harris was in the area. A description of the shooter was not available and suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

