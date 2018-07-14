Missing KC woman found dead in Shawnee, man charged with murder

MeShon Cooper, who had been missing in Kansas City, was found dead in a residence in Shawnee in what authorities believe was a homicide.
Cooper was found dead in the 11400 block of 69th Street in Shawnee on Saturday after a joint investigation by police departments in Kansas City, Lenexa and Shawnee.
Police arrested 47-year-old Ronald Lee Kidwell of Shawnee shortly after midnight on Saturday, Johnson County jail records show. Kidwell has been charged with second-degree murder in Cooper’s death. Kidwell’s bond has been set at $1 million.
Charging documents from the Johnson County District Attorney accuse Kidwell of killing Cooper some time between July 6 and July 13.
The Shawnee Mission Police Department said an investigation is ongoing, but they believe Cooper’s death was an isolated incident and that no other suspects are being sought at this time.
