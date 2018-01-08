Kansas City police identify the city’s first homicide victim

Kansas City police released the name of a 44-year-old man found dead Thursday evening inside of parked car along U.S. 40 and Manchester Trafficway.
Thomas Rice of Kansas City was unresponsive when officers arrived. Paramedics were summoned to the scene and determined Rice had died. The cause of death has not been released.
Rice is the city’s first homicide victim of 2018. There were 150 homicides reported in 2017.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
