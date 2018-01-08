Crime

Kansas City police identify the city’s first homicide victim

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 02:55 PM

Kansas City police released the name of a 44-year-old man found dead Thursday evening inside of parked car along U.S. 40 and Manchester Trafficway.

Thomas Rice of Kansas City was unresponsive when officers arrived. Paramedics were summoned to the scene and determined Rice had died. The cause of death has not been released.

Rice is the city’s first homicide victim of 2018. There were 150 homicides reported in 2017.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

    Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning in Ruskin Heights. The shooting in the 7100 block of East 112th Street occurred shortly after another shooting three miles away which left a woman dead. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded
Woman found shot to death in Kansas City 1:00

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City
Police on the scene of an apparent shooting 0:31

Police on the scene of an apparent shooting

View More Video