One dead, two injured after shooting at east KC apartment building, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment building in east Kansas City, and a third victim believed to be involved in the same incident died Thursday night, police said.
Police were called to the shooting about 8 p.m. at 2620 Van Brunt Boulevard.
Inside the apartment building, police said they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
The man was described as having life-threatening injuries while the woman had injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Both were taken to area hospitals.
Another man with gunshot wounds, believed to be connected to the shooting, was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown person, and was later pronounced dead, police said.
The victim’s identity has not been released. Police were investigating his death as a homicide.
“Our early understanding is that somebody transported that victim to the hospital,” said Kansas City Capt. Lionel Colón, a police spokesman. “Who that person is, we don’t know yet. If they’re out there, please contact us. We’d like to get your information.”
Colón said police did not have any information on a possible suspect.
The investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
