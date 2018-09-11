KC motorist finds homicide victim by the road, fatally shot and pockets rummaged

The man sprawled unconscious on a lawn at 57th Street and South Benton Avenue immediately caught the attention of a passing motorist on her way home late Monday.

The woman said her initial thought was that the man might be intoxicated and passed out. But something compelled her to pull over to see if she could help.

“I was feeling for a pulse and didn’t feel anything,” the woman said Tuesday. “So I immediately got on the phone and just called 911 …but he was already gone.”

The man had been fatally shot, as Kansas City police confirmed when they arrived about 10 p.m. Emergency crews arrived and officially declared him dead.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Demetrius Jackson, 30.

No arrests had been made Tuesday as police continued their investigation. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The passing motorist had found Jackson lying near a parked car with the driver’s side door open. His car keys and cellphone were nearby. It appeared that someone had rummaged through his pockets, the woman said. It seemed to her that the shooting had occurred only a short time before she arrived.

Because the killer remained at large, the woman asked that her name not be published.

It looked as if Jackson had tried to run after being shot and collapsed on the north side of the neighbor’s yard, the woman said. She didn’t recognize Jackson and said it is likely that he did not live in the immediate area.

“Nobody was nowhere around so my question is, how many people drove by and just saw somebody lying over there?” the woman said.

Jackson’s death marked Kansas City’s 91st homicide reported this year. There were about 107 killings recorded during the same period a year ago.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.