KC police release name of man found fatally shot inside car on Bales Avenue

Kansas City police said Friday that Lemonte C. Douglas was found fatally shot late Wednesday inside of a car located in the 2900 block of Bales Avenue.

Officers were called to the area about 11 p.m. to investigate a suspicious car and occupant, according to police.

Arriving officers found Douglas inside a silver Nissan Maxima, dead from a gunshot wound.

A witness told police the car had been there for several hours. No other details on what prompted the shooting were released.

No arrests have been made and police continued their investigation on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.