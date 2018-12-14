Crime

KC police release name of man found fatally shot inside car on Bales Avenue

By Glenn E. Rice

December 14, 2018 01:18 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Kansas City police said Friday that Lemonte C. Douglas was found fatally shot late Wednesday inside of a car located in the 2900 block of Bales Avenue.

Officers were called to the area about 11 p.m. to investigate a suspicious car and occupant, according to police.

Arriving officers found Douglas inside a silver Nissan Maxima, dead from a gunshot wound.

A witness told police the car had been there for several hours. No other details on what prompted the shooting were released.

No arrests have been made and police continued their investigation on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri. I can be reached at 816-234-4341.

  Comments  