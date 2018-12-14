KC police release name of man found fatally shot inside car on Bales Avenue

Kansas City police said Friday that Lemonte C. Douglas was found fatally shot late Wednesday inside of a car located in the 2900 block of Bales Avenue.
Officers were called to the area about 11 p.m. to investigate a suspicious car and occupant, according to police.
Arriving officers found Douglas inside a silver Nissan Maxima, dead from a gunshot wound.
A witness told police the car had been there for several hours. No other details on what prompted the shooting were released.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No arrests have been made and police continued their investigation on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments