A 38-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside an Independence home in the 10500 block of East 10th Street.
A 38-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside an Independence home in the 10500 block of East 10th Street. Google Maps image from July 2011
A 38-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside an Independence home in the 10500 block of East 10th Street. Google Maps image from July 2011

Crime

Woman, 38, killed in shooting inside KC area home, police say

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

June 26, 2018 06:35 PM

A 38-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside an Independence home.

Angela R. Green of Independence was found deceased in the 10500 block of East 10th Street upon officers' arrival, Independence police said.

Police responded about 1:30 p.m. on a suspicious activity call to the home.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, Independence police tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  