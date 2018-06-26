Woman, 38, killed in shooting inside KC area home, police say

A 38-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside an Independence home.
Angela R. Green of Independence was found deceased in the 10500 block of East 10th Street upon officers' arrival, Independence police said.
Police responded about 1:30 p.m. on a suspicious activity call to the home.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, Independence police tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
