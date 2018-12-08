Crime

Murder charge filed against Cass County man. He was on probation for previous assault, records show

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 08, 2018 07:36 PM

A 41-year-old Cass County man recently placed on probation in an assault case is accused of stabbing a man to death during a fight Friday.

John W. Adams, of Raymore, is charged with first-degree murder.

The killing happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1000 block of North Jerry Avenue near Raymore.

According to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance. The caller said Adams, the caller’s estranged husband, broke into the home and was fighting with another man who was there.

During the fight, Adams allegedly stabbed the man with a knife and fled the scene.

Personnel from the South Metro Fire Department arrived and began treating the victim, but he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Brian A. Kile, of Raymore.

About two hours after the stabbing, deputies located Adams at a home in the 7000 block of East 160th Street in Belton and took him into custody.

He remained at the Cass County jail on Saturday with bond set at $250,000 cash.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Kile’s death as a homicide.

Two assault cases are pending against Adams in Cass County from prior incidents, according to online court records.

In a third case filed earlier this year, records show Adams pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic assault on Nov. 29 and was given a suspended seven-year prison sentence and five years’ of supervised probation.

