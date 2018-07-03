Suspect arrested in shooting of two construction workers at Blue Valley school

Overland Park police took into custody around noon Tuesday a man they think shot two construction workers outside a Blue Valley elementary school in southern Overland Park on Tuesday morning.
The victims were both reported in critical condition. One victim was in surgery and the other is critical but stable, police said.
The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. Tuesday outside Sunrise Point Elementary School at 158th Street and Roe Avenue.
A GMC Denali that police think the suspect stole at gunpoint was found later empty at the home of the carjacking victim, police said.
A police SWAT team was surrounding that house at 160th and Rosewood. The suspect has not been found. Police did not know if the suspect or anyone else was in the house. Police were attempting to make contact.
An armored vehicle began to move toward the house, said Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez. The suspect came out at that time and surrendered peacefully.
Police believe the suspect was in the home of the owner of the Denali, because owner says he locked both of his dogs up securely, but one dog then was outside.
Police weren't sure what to make of the carjacker apparently driving the stolen Denali to the victim's home.
"It's weird," said Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy. "He must have looked in the glove box or something."
The suspect was still at large as of 11:30 a.m.
Police advised people who live in the area to keep their doors locked and call police if they see anything suspicious.
Police said the injured men were employees of a contractor doing work on the playground outside the school. The company was installing synthetic turf at the playground.
There were no children at the school at the time of the shooting.
Police said the suspect was a co-worker of the men who were shot.
The shooting happened after an argument, police said.
The shooting suspect fled and a few minutes later a carjacking was reported at a car wash at 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue.
A few minutes later, the same suspect reportedly stole another vehicle at gunpoint near 148th Street and Metcalf. That victim was not hurt but was shaken.
Police said the the suspect last seen driving a black GMC Denali north on Metcalf but later the Denali was found empty without the suspect at the home of the Denali's owner.
Residents in the surrounding neighborhood were told to stay in their homes and the Blue Valley School District locked down all schools.
A company called Turf Etc. was installing turf at the school, according to Kaci Brutto, district spokeswoman. The company has been used by the district about five years.
A woman who answered the phone at the company's office in Lee's Summit after the shooting said they had no comment.
