KC brothers charged with murder after Dec. 22 shooting near liquor shop

Two brothers from Kansas City are charged with murder after a victim was shot in the head following an argument at a liquor store last week, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Steven T. Kelow, 30, and Corey Richardson, 27, each face charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Dec. 22 in the area of 55th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.
The victim, identified in court records as Cornell A. Reed, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died the next day.
Thirteen shell casings were found at the scene by police, court records said.
Police believe an argument involving the victim and the suspects at the Party Shop liquor store in the 5300 block of Prospect Avenue led to gunfire.
A car was seen leaving the store’s parking lot on Prospect Avenue and circling around the block to 55th Street, driving past the victim, who was walking north. Court records said muzzle flashes were seen coming from the rear passenger seat on the driver’s side of the car and the victim fell to the ground.
Police found the car on Dec. 24 and interviewed the driver who later said she heard gunfire coming from the backseat and saw Kelow and Richardson shooting out of the vehicle.
A loaded handgun and a box of ammunition were found during a search of the car.
In an interview with police, Kelow denied involvement in the shooting.
In a separate interview, Richardson said his brother shot the victim, and said their intentions were to scare the victim rather than trying to kill him, court records said.
According to court records, Kelow has prior convictions in Jackson County for second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and drug possession.
Bond amounts for Kelow and Richardson were set at $100,000.
