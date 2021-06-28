75 Kansas City homicides in 2021 as death toll stands below last year’s record-breaker

Seventy-five people have been killed as the result of homicide in Kansas City since January of this year, according to data maintained by The Star.

The killing of 43-year-old Evonne Cruz on Sunday was the latest this year in a city long plagued by violent crime, especially gun violence. Cruz was found by police in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating her killing as a murder-suicide. She is believed to have been shot by Antonio Arbelo, 54, who died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home less than a block away around the same time.

Almost all of the killings this year have been the result of gun violence. Last year, Missouri had the third highest per-capita rate of gun deaths in the country, outpaced only by Louisiana and Mississippi. In Kansas City, 161 of the 182 killings involved a gun.

The death toll this year is 25 fewer than the same time last year. In 2020, the city’s deadliest year on record, 182 people were killed, data maintained by The Star shows. Here is a list of all reported homicides, including fatal police shootings, in Kansas City, Missouri, part of The Star’s larger record of all homicides across the Kansas City metro area so far this year.

75. Evonne Cruz, 43, on June 27

Officers were sent to a call of a shooting and crash at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue. There, they found Cruz suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Officers at the same time were dispatched to another shooting call at a home in the 2600 block of East 9th Street where police found a man who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

74. Erron I Holley, 49, on June 27

Officers were called at 2:30 a.m. to Independence and Lawn avenues on reports of a shooting. Police arriving at the scene found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

73. Ronnell Buchanan, 27, on June 27

Officers were called at about 12:15 a.m. to an apartment complex near East 80th and Campbell streets after multiple people called 911 saying they’d heard the “sounds of a disturbance” outside one of the buildings. They found a man with fatal injuries. He was declared dead at a hospital.

72. Unknown man on June 24

Police said an unknown person or persons shot the victim about 10 p.m. in front of a home in the 1100 block of West 40th Street. He later died at a hospital.

71. Ja’len Scott-Jackson, 22, on June 22

Police said a man in his 20s was killed after someone shot into a home he was in at about 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 24th Terrace. He died a short time later at the hospital.

70. Derrick Williams, 45, on June 15

Derrick Williams was shot and killed before 3:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Olive Street. He died at the scene.

69. Terry Brown, 62, death ruled homicide June 14

Officers responded to a medical emergency call on the morning of April 28 in the 3600 block of East 29th Street, where they found 62-year-old Terry Brown unresponsive on a home’s porch.

68. Andrea Dean, 32, on June 13

Officers responded about 10 a.m. to the 4300 block of East Linwood Boulevard where they found a woman who had been fatally shot inside a home.

67. Terrell Bell, 15, on June 8

A juvenile was taken to a hospital at about 2:40 p.m. after being shot near East 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace, near Sycamore Park, police said. The victim later died.

66. Lavance Jones, 30, on June 8

At about 2 p.m., a shooting left two people wounded — one with injuries considered to be life-threatening — near East 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue, according to police. The victims were taken to a hospital where one later died. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

65. Jose Lugo, 52, on June 8

Kansas City officers responded around 1:35 p.m. to the 3500 block of Independence Avenue, where they found a gunshot victim . That person has since died, police said, adding that a suspect approached the victim, shot the victim, then fled.

64. Rickey Bishop, 56, on June 3

Police responded to a cutting at about 7:52 p.m. June 2 in the 3100 block of Highland Avenue. There they found Bishop inside a home suffering from an “apparent laceration.” He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

63. Ahmad Cartwright, 29, on May 31

Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man was found shot and killed in a vacant lot in the 3700 block of Montgall Avenue.

62. Andrew Wheeler, 42, on May 27

Police responded to calls just after 7 a.m. reporting that a man was found unresponsive inside a home in the 2500 block of East 68th Terrace. The man had been shot to death.

61. Annetreuna Bowden, 17, on May 27

Police responding to several reports of multiple shots being fired found the body of a juvenile in the common area of an entryway of a building at the Stonegate Meadows Apartments in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street on Kansas City’s east side.

60. Kailey Love, 18, on May 23

Officers were called at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to the area of East Winner Road and Wallace Avenue, where an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot. One person was in custody.

59. Terese Jacks, 61, on May 19

Police responded to Hyde Park Place apartments near 37th Street and Gillham Road to investigate the report of people arguing followed by the sound of gunfire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

58. Gilberto D. Gutierrez, 52, on May 11

Police found Gilberto Gutierrez’s body on May 17 near 56th Terrace and Elmwood Avenue. He was reported missing Police opened a homicide investigation saying hnis disappearance a week earlier was under suspicious circumstances.

57. Chandler Brewer, 22, on May 8

A man was found fatally shot outside a Kansas City apartment complex just after midnight in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane.

56. Unknown person on May 6

Kansas City police had been conducting a suspicious death investigation after being called at about 6 a.m. to meet firefighters at a car fire in the 8100 block of Indiana Avenue. Firefighters told police there was a person dead inside the vehicle.

About an hour earlier, police had responded to reports of gunfire in the 8500 block of Euclid Avenue. Arriving officers found a man outside with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. Police determined that the two cases are connected and the suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide.

55. Elijaah Boston, 18, on May 5

Officers were sent just after 10 p.m. to the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road on a shots fired call, police said. There, they found a victim in the street who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound. EMS arrived and declared Boston dead at the scene.

54. Marc A. Davis, 32, on May 5

A man was found shot in a parking lot following an argument at about 9:30 p.m. at a business in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway, police said. Davis was declared dead at the hospital.

53. Hanad A. Abdiaziz, 25, on May 1

Kansas City police fatally shot an armed suspect at about 6:12 pm. near Maple Boulevard and East Missouri Avenue while following a lead in a double homicide from the night prior, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the fatal police shooting.

51. Abdulwahid Abdulaziz, 16, and 52. Abdirahman Abdulaziz, 14, on April 30

Officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. to the area of East 8th and Olive streets on a reported shooting. There, police said they found two juvenile victims with gunshot wounds just outside of an apartment. Police said the victims were killed in a domestic dispute involving a family member. The teenagers were shot after returning home from the Ramadan service.

50. Edwin Cox Jr., 27, on April 29

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the East Hills Village Apartments in the 7600 block of Monroe Avenue where they found a man who had been shot. Based on an initial investigation, police believe there was an ongoing feud among people who lived in the apartment.

49. Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, on April 26

Okeson-Haberman, a reporter with KCUR, was found wounded on April 23 in her first-floor apartment in the 2900 block of Lockridge Avenue, police said. Detectives believe Okeson-Haberman was inside her apartment when a bullet was fired from outside the building.

48. Gary Taylor, 34, on April 25

Police were called to the area of Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine District just after 10 p.m. Sunday on a shooting call. There, at the intersection of 19th and Vine streets, they found four injured adults. One of the victims, Taylor, died at the hospital.

47. Phillip Hudson, 43, on April 25

Police were called after 5 a.m. to East 29th Street and Jackson Avenue on reported gunshots. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds about a block east inside a vehicle at East 29th Street and Kensington Avenue. He died at the scene.

46. Marquis Hooker, 20, on April 19

Officers were sent to the 6700 block of the Paseo on a shooting call at about 12:45 a.m. While officers were on their way, they were told that three shooting victims had arrived at a nearby hospital. One was pronounced dead and the two others were treated for gunshot wounds.

45. Deontae Thomas, 14, on April 18

Police were called to the Hometowne Studios hotel at 4301 North Corrington Ave. for a shooting around 7 p.m. on April 17. Arriving officers found 14-year-old Deontae Thomas inside the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, but he died the following day.

44. Michelle Long, 35, on April 15

Police were called around 10 a.m. to the 10600 block of East 98th Terrace in response to a welfare check. Arriving officers found Michelle Long dead on the floor of a bedroom in her apartment with apparent bruises on her head and body and a bloodied face. Anthony D. Jones, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in her killing.

43. Darryl L. King, 25, on April 3

Police were called after 8:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Highland Avenue where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

41. Mia Sheridan, 22, and 42. Joshua Gilmore-Harris, 22, on April 1

Mia Sheridan and Joshua Gilmore-Harris, both 22 years old, were found shot to death in a vehicle in Kansas City near the intersection of 68th Street and Walrond Avenue. The Kansas City Police Department was called to the area for a reported shooting and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel arrived but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

40. Malcolm Johnson, 31, on March 25

Malcolm Johnson, 31, was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer around 6 p.m. inside a gas station convenience store in the 6200 block of South Prospect Avenue. As two officers were attempting an arrest, police said Johnson drew a handgun and shot an officer in the leg. The officer returned fire and fatally shot Johnson, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating.

39. Michael Uttley, 34, on March 21

Michael Uttley was shot to death about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South White Avenue in the city’s South Indian Mound neighborhood. Police were looking for two suspects.

37. Dominique Nelson, 15, and 38. Dominik Simmons, 16, on March 20

A teenage girl, Dominique Nelson, was fatally shot just after 10 p.m. when an “outside disturbance” broke out between two small groups near East 73rd Street and Norton Avenue. A second homicide victim, a teenage boy, was found the next afternoon. He was identifed as Dominik Simmons.

36. Byren Dennie, 31, on March 20

Officers responded to the area of 44th Street and Woodland Avenue at about 6 a.m. to investigate a disturbance involving multiple people fighting in the street. The victim had been shot and was in the street. He later died at the hospital.

35. Bruce E. Baker, 60, on March 19

Officers were called to the 7400 block of East 102nd Street at about 6:30 p.m. to check on a person’s welfare. They then found the Bruce Baker dead and the initial investigation indicates a homicide.

34. Edwyn Roland, 37, on March 16

The Kansas City Fire Department was working to extinguish a fire at about 9 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue. There, they found a man dead inside the house, police said. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

33. Gregory Harper, 41, on March 16

A triple shooting March 6 on Agnes Avenue left two men dead and one critically injured, Kansas City police said at the time. The third victim, Harper, later died from his injuries, police said.

32. Caleb Meroney, 29, on March 12

Officers responded to a call for service shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of N. Wyoming Court. The call was upgraded to a shooting while the officers were en route. Arriving officers found a person dead at the scene.

31. Andrew Haines, 18, on March 11

Officers responded to a medical call about 9:30 p.m. in the area of East 116th Terrace and Troost Avenue. Arriving officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

30. Unknown infant on March 9

Officers responded just after 6: 15 a.m. to the 5400 block of Harrison Street on report of a 4-month-old boy who wasn’t breathing. The infant died at the hospital after suffering from a forehead injury, complex skull fracture, brain bleed and chest trauma.

29. Deja Veal, 25, on March 10

Just before 10 p.m., officers patrolling the area of East 6th Street and Prospect Avenue heard gunshots. After canvassing the area they found a shooting victim believed to be a woman lying in the street in the 500 block of Wabash Avenue.

27, 28. Joseph Smith, 64, and Curtis Thompkins, 33, on March 6

Police were called to an outdoor disturbance at about 8:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Agnes Avenue. Once there, police found two men dead from gunshot wounds in front of a home near East 51st Street and Agnes Avenue. Another shooting victim was found nearby and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the disturbance stemmed from a fender bender crash.

26. Devin L. Smith, 31, on March 4

Officers were called shortly before 1 p.m. on a report of gunfire to the area of East 33rd Street and and Montgall Avenue, police said. There they found a man unresponsive in the front yard of a home.

24, 25. Kristopher Lunsford-Barrett, 23, and Kyle Gerhardt, 21, on March 1

Police responded to Anderson and Norton avenues about 5 p.m. to reports of a car crash and shooting. Two people were dead inside the vehicle. Police believe an unknown suspect, or suspects, fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.

23. Tony B. Nichols, 22, on Feb. 28

Officers were called before 10 a.m. to an apartment building at Gillham Road and Armour Boulevard, where they found a man inside who had been shot. He died at the scene.

22. Dominick Troy, 34, on Feb. 28

Officers were called to a reported “cutting” at an apartment complex at 115 Northwest Harlem Road just after 5 a.m. The victim died at a hospital. Witnesses told detectives they heard gunshots, but the victim’s cause of death was still being investigated.

21. Devin L. Dawkins, 27, on Feb. 28

Officers responded before 4 a.m. to the area of East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard near the Power & Light District. There, officers found one person inside a vehicle who had been fatally shot and another gunshot victim who was found sitting outside the vehicle.

20. Unknown man on Feb. 21

A man was found dead at about 3 p.m. near a basketball court at Minor Park near Red Bridge Road and Blue River Road. Police initially announced a suspicious death investigation was underway, but later ruled the death a homicide.

18, 19. Khasheme Strother, 35, and Raymon Hill, 19, on Feb. 17

Police responded to the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace just before 2 p.m. on a reported shooting where they found a man and a woman who were declared dead at the scene. A third person was injured and taken to the hospital.

17. Johnny Sanders, 30, on Feb. 17

A man was found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds just after midnight at 114th Street and Sycamore Terrace. He was declared dead at the scene.

16. Unknown woman on Feb. 12

Police were called to a disturbance at the Greens Apartments in the 9400 block of Newton Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. where they found a woman in an apartment. The preliminary investigation indicated she was stabbed.

15. Tyreze Williams, 31, on Feb. 7

Police responded to a parking lot near Westport Road and Southwest Traffickway where they found a shooting victim. He was transported in critical condition. On Feb. 12, police said Williams had died.

14. Charles Harris, 48, on Feb. 7

Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue where they found a man shot inside a home. He was declared dead at the scene.

13. Dionte Harris, 39, on Feb. 4

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting at about 3 p.m. inside a home in the 8100 block of Lydia Avenue. The man died at the scene; the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

12. Kelly Randolph, 34, on Feb. 3

Police responded before midnight to the area of East 75th Terrace and Lydia Avenue on a shooting call. They found Randolph outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died soon after.

11. Rontez Stephens, 29, on Jan. 30

Officers were called to the intersection of 19th Street and Kensington Avenue just before 3 a.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found the man east of the intersection suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

10. Shi’on Kendall-Hodge, 20, on Jan. 28

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 54th and North Summit. Kendall-Hodge was located outside an apartment building. He was declared dead at the scene.

9. Charles Blakey, 38, on Jan. 26

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue where a victim had crashed a vehicle into a home. Blakey was pronounced dead at the scene.

8. Keith Lars, 36, on Jan. 13

Officers were initially called just after 12:30 pm to the 3100 block of Thompson Avenue on a disturbance that was later upgraded to a shooting call. There, police found evidence of a crime scene, but didn’t find any victims. Shortly after, they were directed to Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue where members of the fire department were flagged down by a man in a vehicle who had been shot. The victim, Lars, was declared dead at the scene.

7. Linda Gantt, 60, on Jan. 12

Police responded about 2 p.m. to East 37th and Olive Streets where they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and died later of her injuries.

6. Jayson Ugwuh, 16, on Jan. 10

Officers responded to a shooting just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue where they found Ugwuh suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

5. Myronta Jackson, 29, on Jan. 9

Officers responded to a shooting just after 12 p.m. in the 11400 block of Grandview Road, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground in a parking lot. He died at a hospital Jan. 10.

4. Richard Minor, 28, on Jan. 9

Police responded to East 55th Street and Cypress Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday where they found one man with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

3. Derrick A. Yule, 33, on Jan. 8

The body of Yule, who was reported missing in January, was found the same day 112 miles south of the metro in a backyard of a home in Arcadia, Kansas. Police determined he had been killed in the 4300 block of Main Street.

2. Jeffery Brown, 26, on Jan. 8

Police responded to the 6500 block of East 10th Street just before 1 p.m. on Friday where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

1. Frank W. Peters, 35, on Jan. 6

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Oak Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. A second man was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.