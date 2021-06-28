2 police shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, within days makes 6 across the metro this year

Detectives continue to investigate two fatal police shootings that unfolded last week in Kansas City, Kansas.

Dario Dominguez, 25, was killed June 20 during the first shooting after he turned and shot at officers, who returned fire, at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway, police said. The gunfire followed a chase that began in Kansas City, Missouri, and crossed the state line.

The second shooting unfolded five days later on Friday, when a man allegedly tried to break into a home and engaged officers with a gun when they arrived at a residence near 50th and Vista streets. The man had been shot by a homeowner before police arrived.

Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said two police shootings in one week in the city is “highly uncommon.”

There were no fatal police shootings in the city last year or in 2017 or 2016, according to police data. There were two each in 2019 and 2018. The two in 2019 also occurred within days of each other, according to the police department.

A task force with members from the police department, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the two recent shootings.

The two marked the fifth and sixth fatal police shootings this year across the metro, according to data maintained by The Star.

To provide further context, here is a list of fatal police shootings in 2021 in the Kansas City region. It includes the names of the person killed and when and where they died. This list will be updated throughout the year, and the most recent deaths are at the top.

Kansas City, Kansas

2. Unknown man, on June 25

A man was shot and killed during an encounter with officers about 4:15 p.m. near 50th and Vista streets. He allegedly tried to break into a home and then engaged officers with a gun when they arrived outside of the residence. Police said the man had been shot by a homeowner before officers arrived.

1. Dario Dominguez, 25, on June 20

A carjacking suspect who exchanged gunfire with officers died at a hospital after he was shot by police about 11:47 a.m. near 18th Street and Parallel Parkway. The incident began with a chase in Kansas City, Missouri, that continued into Kansas and ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed behind a store. He then fled on foot, at which point he exchanged gunfire with officers, police said.

Kansas City, Missouri

2. Hanad A. Abdiaziz, 25, on May 1

Kansas City police fatally shot Abdiaziz, who was armed, about 6:12 pm. near Maple Boulevard and East Missouri Avenue while following a lead in a double homicide from the night prior, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was suspected of having killed 16-year-old Abdulwahid and 14-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz, who were shot after returning home from a Ramadan service.

1. Malcolm Johnson, 31, on March 25

Johnson was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer about 6 p.m. inside a gas station convenience store in the 6200 block of South Prospect Avenue. As two officers were attempting an arrest, Johnson drew a handgun and shot an officer in the leg, police said. The officer returned fire and fatally shot Johnson, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating.

Last year, there were seven fatal police shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, The Star has previously reported. The deaths added to the 182 homicides reported in 2020 — the most ever in the city’s history in a single year.

Independence

1. Aaron C. Pouche, 35, on April 1

Officers fatally shot Pouche, who allegedly was firing a rifle into a home near East 8th Street and South Carlisle Avenue about 11:20 p.m. during an ongoing dispute with a neighbor. A police officer was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire and was released from a hospital hours later. Pouche died at a hospital.

Lenexa

1. Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, on May 25

Chandler, of Nashville, was killed by officers early in the morning as police responded to calls of a disturbance between a man and a woman at the Extended Stay America hotel at 8015 Lenexa Drive. Police said Chandler shot at authorities after they kicked in the door to the hotel room he was in. Police said they returned fire, killing him.