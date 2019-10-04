KC-area restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for October: What’s coming, open, closed

SHARE COPY LINK

Openings

▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road.

▪ Canteen Chow, Plexpod Westport Commons, 300 E. 39th St.

▪ The Clubhouse Experience, 1101 Walnut St.

▪ Cupcakin Bakery, Country Club Plaza, 212 Nichols Road.

▪ The Fall KC, 4128 Broadway. Speakeasy at Westport Ale House.

▪ Fresh Mediterranean Grill, 7060 W. 135th St., Overland Park.

▪ Gold Medal BBQ Co., Lawrence-based food truck.

▪ Immersive KC, 1118 McGee St. Event space.

▪ Mama’s Tamale Shop, 602 W. Ninth St., Lawrence.

▪ Mildred’s, 908 Baltimore Ave. Relocation of downtown cafe.

▪ Oak & Steel, 120 W. 17th St.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park.

▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill, 9703 N. Ash Ave. Liberty.

▪ RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games), 724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

▪ Third Coast Pizza & Pub, 7820 Quivira Road, Shawnee.

Closings

▪ Captain D’s, 5805 Main St., Grandview, after a fire.

▪ Paciugo Gelato, Park Place in Leawood, Oak Park Mall in Overland Park and Shawnee.

▪ Ruby Tuesday, 2909 Burlington Ave., North Kansas City.

▪ Stroud’s, 4200 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway.

Coming soon

▪ Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s and Frozen Gold, Westport, 4140 Pennsylvania Ave. Early December opening scheduled.

▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. No opening date was available.

▪ Bibibop Asian Grill at 505 W. 75th St. in Waldo, for Oct. 22. Other area Bibibop restaurants will be in a multi-tenant building on the outskirts of Oak Park Mall, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park; and in Corbin Park, 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park. No opening dates were available for those locations.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. By Thanksgiving.

▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence, and 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Late fall.

▪ Blind Box BBQ, inside Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. It is scheduled to open before the holidays.

▪ Burnt End BBQ, Crown Center Shops, 2450 Grand Blvd. It is taking the former Milano Italian Dining space and plans to open in December.

▪ Canihaveabite, Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th St. Later this year.

▪ The Combine, restaurant and bar, 2999 Troost Ave. No opening date was available.

▪ El Rincon Latino Restaurant, 6841 Longview Road. Oct. 5 opening planned.

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid- to late October.

▪ Fire Canyon Barbeque, Olathe-based food truck, plans to open this fall.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam (the site of a former Winstead’s). Later this year.

▪ Gordon Ramsay Steak, Harrah’s North Kansas City, One Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City. November opening.

▪ Incredible Pizza Co., 13110 W. 62nd Terrace., Shawnee. No opening date was available.

▪ KC Smoke Burger and Chick-in-Waffle, 431 Westport Road. By Thanksgiving.

▪ Lean Kitchen Co., Parkville Commons, 6265 Lewis St., Suite 101, Parkville, scheduled to open in November. A grab-and-go fresh prepared meals concept based in St. Joseph, Missouri. It has three locations in the Wichita area and one in Topeka.

▪ Lion’s Choice, 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, mid-November.

▪ Lost Evenings Brewing Co., 16965 City Center Drive, Lenexa. No opening date was available.

▪ Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop in Westwood wants to open a Thai rolled ice cream and spirits shop at 1707 W. 47th St., next door to the restaurant. Could open for events by the end of the year.

▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Fall opening.

▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Fall opening.

▪ Mickey’s Hideway, Westport, 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. In the former McCoy’s Public House space. Monday opening scheduled.

▪ 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, said it is in negotiations to sign Panera Bread. LongHorn Steakhouse is going through city planning to open on the site.

.▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City. By the end of the year.

▪ The Pairing: Crossroads Wine & Grocer, 1615 Oak St. By late October or early November.

▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Fall opening.

▪ Paros Estiatorio, Mission Farms, 10561 Mission Road, Leawood. Mid-October.

▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. Scheduled to open in August but still not open. The owner did not return phone calls.

▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 1599 E. North Ave., Belton, for Nov. 5. A location at 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, is scheduled to open in early December.

▪Ravenous, Crossroads, on 18th between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street — in a new park area by the owner of Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room. No opening date was available.

▪ Revocup Coffee Roasters, coffee shop, Town Center Plaza, 5037 W. 117th St., Leawood. Mid-October opening is scheduled.

▪ Saltgrass Steakhouse, Liberty Commons, Interstate 35 and Missouri 152, Liberty. Fall opening.

▪ Shot Stop, Westport, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., former Dempsey’s spot. By mid-October.

▪ Slim Chickens, 6591 Johnson Drive, Mission. Planned to open on Sept. 19, but the chain is now saying later this month.

▪ South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila, 512 W. 75th St. Fall opening.

▪ Strang Hall, food hall and culinary incubator for local chefs, Edison District, at 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park. A November opening is planned with seven local chef tenants. Two were recently announced: Anousone (pronounced A-New-Sone) will serve Southeast Asian inspired comfort food, and Norcini will feature Italian-inspired craft sandwiches and pizzas.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Hopes to open later this year or in early 2020.

▪ Sweet Combforts and Wingman Kitchen, 4117 Pennsylvania Ave. Mid-October opening.

▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. Soft opening Oct. 8. for breakfast and lunch only. Grand opening Oct. 15 when Thursday through Saturday dinner hours will be added.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. Fall opening.

▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.

Coming later

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire and in Liberty, in early 2020.

▪ B&B Theatres will open one of its Marquee Bar and Grille operations in a new luxury entertainment complex in Twin Creek Village, northeast corner of Missouri 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive. A late 2020 opening is scheduled.

▪Cactus Grill, Bluhawk, 159th Street and Antioch Road, Overland Park. Hopes to open in spring 2020.

▪ Cafe Provence plans a new restaurant in The Inn at Meadowbrook, 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village. Early 2020 opening.

▪ Captain D’s, 7525 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Company officials said they plan to reopen there in early 2020, after a fire in March.

▪ Chicken N Pickle, Prairefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. Fall 2020.

▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Early 2020.

▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road (by the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south). Late 2019 or early 2020 opening.

▪ Lion’s Choice, Liberty Commons, 129 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, scheduled to open in mid-January 2020, and at 440 N.W. Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit for a mid-summer 2020 opening.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Hopes to open by spring 2020.

▪ One North, new development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road. A Burger King will relocate to a new building by the end of the year. Its current building will be torn down, and Starbucks will go up on the site for a summer 2020 opening. Flow House also plans a summer 2020 opening. Apartments and two hotels are scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2020. A golf entertainment complex is in negotiations for another spot.

▪ Pickle Bar + Kitchen, 135th Street and Switzer Road, Overland Park. Fall 2020 opening.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Early 2020.

▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open by the end of the year or early 2020.

▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, will have several restaurant tenants: Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020 openings. Culver’s has already opened in the center.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. No opening date was available.

▪ Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. March 2020.

▪ Transparent Brewing Co., 14501 White Ave,m Grandview. It has broken ground for a March 2020 opening. Chive Simply Good, a cafe and market, will share the space.

▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd. February 2020.