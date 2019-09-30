Westport’s Jerusalem Cafe to relocate after nearly 30 years. But it’s not going far

Atomic Provisions: Four concepts: biscuits, cocktails, pizza & ice cream in one Westport building Atomic Provisions is bringing its concepts to Westport in December. It includes Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold soft-serve ice cream. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atomic Provisions is bringing its concepts to Westport in December. It includes Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold soft-serve ice cream.

After nearly 30 years at 431 Westport Road, Jerusalem Cafe will relocate to the former Qdoba space at 515 Westport Road.

It hopes to open the new location in mid-October and then will close its longtime space.

“We have outgrown our location and didn’t want to leave Westport,” said Ennis Alazzeh, manager.

The new location will have a brick oven for fresh baked pita bread and pastries. The owners will then put a new concept in the current space.

Alazzeh said the restaurant, which serves Middle Eastern cuisine, has operated at 431 Westport Road since December 1989. The Kansas City Star first did a story in June 1990 when it was known as the Westport Sizzler. By 1992, the same family was operating it under the Jerusalem Cafe logo.

The menu includes hummus with gyro meat, falafel, dolma, grilled shrimp with Greek salad, vegetarian lasagna, lemon chicken and lamb kabob.

Qdoba closed several area locations in May, including the Westport location.