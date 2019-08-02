Coming to Westport: Nashville live music joint offers breakfast shots, Voodoo Grinder

Westport changes: Sailor Jack’s Snack Shack is closed, McCoy’s is next to go A sign on the front door announces the closing of Sailor Jack's Snack Shack in Westport while adjacent longtime brewery and restaurant McCoy's Public House is set to close Dec. 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sign on the front door announces the closing of Sailor Jack's Snack Shack in Westport while adjacent longtime brewery and restaurant McCoy's Public House is set to close Dec. 23.

Nashville-based Tin Roof, a restaurant and bar featuring live music, is coming to Westport.

It will take over the 4,708-square-foot former Sailor Jack’s Snack Shack space at 424 Westport Road.

Bob Franklin, partner and CEO of Tin Roof, said Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and other chart-toppers have played at Tin Roof locations when they were starting out, but the company offers a variety of genres and also features local and regional bands.

Franklin lives in Nashville, but has strong family ties in the Kansas City area, where his parents met.

“Kansas City appreciates live music, which is attractive to us,” he said. “I just don’t think there is anything quite like Tin Roof.”

The restaurant features a made-from-scratch, Southern-inspired menu. Sandwiches include the Nashville hot chicken, pimento cheesesteaks and the Voodoo Grinder (with shrimp and sausage stewed Creole-style, shaved lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers on a garlic butter roll). It also has chicken and waffles, battered grouper, pasta, burgers, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and Moon Pie splits for dessert.

And then there’s the “TR Challenge.” The 3-pound Rockin’ Frito Pie — corn chips piled high with chili, queso, sour cream, cheddar and Jack cheeses, onion, scallions and pork rinds for $25. It was recently featured on the Travel Channel’s Man v. Food, Franklin said.

It will also offer classic and craft cocktails, shots (including a cinnamon toast breakfast shot) and wine.

Larry Goldman of Broadway Westport Property, owner of the two Westport buildings, was broker for the space Tin Roof is taking. Richard Hurst of the Hurst Co. in Leawood and David Wright of Lawyers Realty Co. in St. Louis represented Tin Roof.

Tin Roof first opened near Nashville’s Music Row in 2002 for lunch, dinner and late night. It now has 16 locations in 12 states. Each operation has about 40 employees.

Sailor Jack’s closed in late 2018, less than a year after opening. Then its sister restaurant, McCoy’s Public House, closed next door.

Mickey’s Hideaway is scheduled to open in the McCoy’s space later this summer.