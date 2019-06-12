Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver biscuits, pizza, ice cream: 4 concepts under 1 Westport roof

Atomic Provisions: Four concepts: biscuits, cocktails, pizza & ice cream in one Westport building Atomic Provisions is bringing its concepts to Westport in October. They includes Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold soft-serve ice cream. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atomic Provisions is bringing its concepts to Westport in October. They includes Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold soft-serve ice cream.

This humdrum Westport building has mostly housed office tenants in recent years, but its backside provides clues to its historic past ... and the property’s new owner hopes to infuse its future with “great food and energy.”

The back of the building, circa 1907, features the original limestone. And that’s what attracted a Colorado restaurateur.

Drew Shader, the new owner, will expose the entire limestone facade while he rehabs what was the City Ice House. He’ll then put four different concepts under the one roof, aiming to bring in customers from breakfast to late night. An October opening is planned.

They concepts are:





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Atomic Cowboy: Cocktails, craft beer, wine and breakfast drinks (its Bloody Mary mix is made in-house and has a shot of Milk Stout from Left Hand Brewing Co.). Open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

▪ Denver Biscuit Co.: Southern-style gourmet biscuits coming out of the oven every 20 minutes from a scratch kitchen. Menu items include biscuit pot pie, biscuit sandwiches such as the Cordon Bleu (buttermilk fried chicken, ham, cheddar cheese and sausage or vegetarian mushroom gravy), and The Elmer (with smoked pulled pork, barbecue sauce, fried onions, coleslaw and house-made pickles). And there’s eye-catching giant biscuit cinnamon rolls. Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

▪ Fat Sully’s: Hand-tossed New York-style pizza from freshly prepared dough made in-house, with single-source Wisconsin mozzarella cheese shredded daily, New Jersey tomatoes and fresh toppings. “Giant-size” slices cost $3.50, or you can order a full 26-inch pie. Other items include wings (including a Cool Ranch Doritos), salads and a ricotta board. Sully’s also will have a walk-up window. Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

▪ Frozen Gold. Gourmet soft-serve ice cream with specialty toppings such as cheddar Goldfish, brown sugar fudge, salted potato sticks, toasted coconut and candied Rice Krispies. It will have a separate entrance. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Shader said the concepts will use as many local purveyors as possible, including breweries, distilleries and dairies.

The plan is to have about 150 employees, and the location will be closed only one day a year, for Thanksgiving.

Shader said the site will be a hub throughout the day and be a much-needed daytime addition to Westport. He added that it will be a “super kid-friendly and a casual environment.”

“We do biscuits and pizza, simple things but we do them at a really high level,” he said. “Chef-driven, scratch kitchen and at a very reasonable price point.”

The location also will include an enclosed patio that will seat 50 to 60 people, and another for the walk-up customers.

“We’re keeping the integrity of an awesome building that has been there for more than 100 years,” Shader said.

His Atomic Provisions also has a Colorado Springs location housing four concepts. He has four other Colorado locations that include three concepts each.





This isn’t Shader’s only building in the Westport neighborhood: He purchased and renovated a 21,260-square-foot limestone building at 4200 Pennsylvania Ave., which Gould Evans is leasing.