Luxury complex to offer movies, bowling, arcade, food and cocktails in the Northland

Restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for July: Three that opened, three that closed Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for June 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for June 2019 openings and closings.

Gladstone-based B&B Theatres is expanding again, this time with a luxury entertainment complex in the Northland that it expects to open in late 2020.

The venue will be part of the new Twin Creeks Village, on the northeast corner of Missouri 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive. It will include an 8-screen movie theater; 12 lanes of bowling with video walls above the pins, and plush couches flanked by tables for food and drink; and an arcade featuring some of the newest games as well as classics. Arcade customers will be able to earn points to redeem prizes.

B&B’s Marquee Bar and Grille will have made-to-order items including burgers, flatbreads, chicken tenders, fries and onion rings, as well as beer, wine and cocktails.

“The location is great for one thing, and we are excited to bring those amenities to the Northland,” said Paul Farnsworth, spokesman for B&B Theatres. “Its proximity to our headquarters is really important to us. It will serve as a training facility for our managers as we roll this facility out to other markets, so they can become familiar with the concept and how it operates.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Developer MD Management also is talking to hotels, restaurants and retailers about opening in Twin Creeks Village. Costco is on the southeast corner, and new residential developments are opening in the area.

B&B Theatres said it is the sixth-largest movie chain in the country with 419 screens and 50 locations in seven states, including locations in Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Independence, Leavenworth, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Overland Park and Shawnee.

B&B stands for the Bills and Bagby families. The Bills first opened a movie theater in 1924. They joined in business with the Bagby family, which also owned movie theaters, in 1980.