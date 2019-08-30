Pop-up ready to treat the Plaza to cupcakes, slime making and princess parties

This type of business is helping Oak Park Mall thrive Oak Park Mall is adapting to shoppers' demands by diversifying its tenant base to include locally owned shops such as the Cupcakin Bakery, which started as a pop-up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oak Park Mall is adapting to shoppers' demands by diversifying its tenant base to include locally owned shops such as the Cupcakin Bakery, which started as a pop-up.

A Cupcakin Bakery pop-up is coming to the Country Club Plaza in September.

It will have a retail area next to Tivol selling freshly baked cupcakes, specialty cakes, cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries, shakes, ice cream, lollipops and other snacks.

But there’s more.

The bakery will offer a variety of parties for children: cake decorating, painting, pajama jam teepee tent, princess spa or princess tea, and slime making.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Owner Erica Harris originally wanted to open her concept on the Plaza. Instead she started small, opening a dessert shop at 2311 E. 12th St. in 2014.

Then she tried a holiday pop-up in Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall in late 2017. It was so popular she relocated and expanded in the mall, adding a children’s party place in March 2018.

Now for her pop-up in the Plaza, she signed a year lease for the space at 212 Nichols Road.

“I always thought it would be nice for us to be there,” Harris said. “It’s a very central location and easy access to come from up north, the inner city. And it is nice to come out and enjoy some family time here.”

The space previously held another pop-up, Monica + Andy.