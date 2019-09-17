Texas restaurant chain will open in Liberty with chargrilled steaks, fresh beer bread

KC-area restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for September: What’s coming, open, closed Dozens of restaurants and breweries are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list of area openings and closings for September 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants and breweries are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list of area openings and closings for September 2019.

Houston-based chain Saltgrass Steakhouse is entering the market with a new Liberty location.

It is putting up a new building in the Liberty Commons shopping center, just west of McAlister’s Deli. The new 7,500-square-foot freestanding restaurant is scheduled to open this fall. It will have about 100 employees.

Saltgrass Steakhouses menu focuses on Certified Angus Beef steaks, chargrilled on an open flame, topped with fresh garlic butter and seasoned with its Saltgrass-7 Steak Spice. The menu also includes fresh seafood, poultry, baby back ribs, center cut pork chops, burgers, sandwiches and salads.

Saltgrass Steakhouse’s Chicken Laredo with Jack and feta cheese, avocado, grilled onions, tomatoes, poblano peppers and cilantro. Saltgrass Steakhouse

Other popular menu items are its Two-Fork Cheesecake (big enough for sharing) and house-made beer bread that is served warm with honey butter. Breads, salad dressings and soups are made from scratch daily.

Saltgrass Steakhouse has more than 85 locations in Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

Parent company Landry’s Inc. is looking for additional sites in the metro. Landry’s owns such chains as McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks on the Country Club Plaza.

The redeveloped Liberty Commons is at the southeast corner of Interstate 35 and Missouri 152 in Liberty. The 325,000-square-foot shopping center’s tenants include Academy Sports + Outdoors, HomeGoods, Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, Five Below and Natural Grocers.