Pot roast, BBQ for breakfast? California chain coming to KC serves full menu all day

California-based Black Bear Diner has been spreading to the Midwest with more than a dozen locations set to open in the next year, including one in Independence.

The new metro location is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter, just south of the new Lion’s Choice at South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70.

The menu includes chicken fried steak, chicken apple sausage, corned beef hash, specialty omelets and scrambles, pancakes, waffles, French toast, a variety of Benedicts, breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, pecan-crusted trout, chicken pot pie, slow-cooked pot roast, house-made meat loaf and steaks.

The entire menu is served all day so customers can order pot roast at 8 a.m. or pancakes at 8 p.m.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, Calif., and now has 118 locations in 11 states, including a location that opened in St. Charles on Nov. 19.

The Independence location also will have a DoorDash partnership for delivery in that market.