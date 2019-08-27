‘MasterChef’ Gordon Ramsay coming to KC: ‘I’ve been wanting to expand to the Midwest’

What’s coming, open, closed for KC-area restaurants and breweries in August 2019 Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will bring his steakhouse concept to the Midwest with a location in Harrah’s North Kansas City.

Gordon Ramsay Steak is scheduled to open in the current ‘37 Steak space, at One Riverboat Drive in North Kansas City, in November. ’37 Steak is expected to close around Sept 22.

In a statement, Ramsay said: “I’ve been wanting to expand to the Midwest for some time and found Harrah’s North Kansas City to be the perfect location for Gordon Ramsay Steak. My team is thrilled to introduce some of my most signature items, including the popular Beef Wellington and my all-time favorite dessert – the sticky toffee pudding, to the Heartland.”

The Emmy-nominated Ramsay is host and executive producer of such shows as “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef.” Gordon Ramsay Restaurants has 35 restaurants internationally, with seven restaurants currently boasting Michelin stars.

The new 10,000-square-foot Gordon Ramsay Steak will have a modern design with contemporary artwork, wine display and “gestures to Ramsay’s British ties,” Harrah’s said.

The main dining room will seat up to 135 people. The restaurant also will have several private dining rooms seating from six to 40 customers.

It will have about 45 to 50 employees.

In a statement, Darren VanDover, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s North Kansas City, said: “With Chef Ramsay’s passion and attention to detail we are sure this new restaurant offering will excite our returning guests and provide a compelling reason for first-time customers, in and around Kansas City, to visit our wonderful property.”

Gordon Ramsay Steak will offer such appetizers as smoked beef tartare and seared Hudson Valley foie gras; and main courses such as a wide selection of Wagyu beef, various cuts of dry-aged steaks, veal and seafood.

The menu will be tweaked seasonally and some items will feature local farms and growers. Some dishes will “pay a nod to classic KC barbecue favorites.”

It also will have hand-crafted cocktails, and an extensive wine list, including wines by the glass.

Harrah’s is a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp. Ramsay opened the first Gordon Ramsay Steak in the company’s Paris Las Vegas and later added locations in Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

The Kansas City market also recently attracted celebrity chef Guy Fieri of such shows as the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

He opened Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint in the Power & Light District in February.

“Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio also is planning a food hall at Mission Gateway.