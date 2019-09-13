New midtown eatery’s mix beyond mainstream, includes chicken salad between two waffles

KC-area restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for September: What’s coming, open, closed Dozens of restaurants and breweries are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list of area openings and closings for September 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants and breweries are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list of area openings and closings for September 2019.

Just east of Main Street in midtown, up a little parking ramp, is the entrance to a cafe for a large co-working space.

But while the new Canteen Chow will serve those workers and cater events there, it also is open to the public.

Longtime Kansas City restaurateur Forbes Cross — who owns Michael Forbes Bar and Grille in Brookside — came up with the concept.

Canteen Chow took the former Sundry spot in the Plexpod Westport Commons, 300 E. 39th St.

It serves breakfast from 8 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, including a quiche of the day, a breakfast sandwich, and tortilla Espanola. It also has coffee drinks and juice drinks.

Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes shepherd’s pie, baked tortilla lasagna, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, burgers (including an Impossible burger), house-roasted turkey sandwiches, street tacos, and chicken salad with candied walnuts, applewood smoked bacon and syrup between two waffles.

Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. with food and drink specials including $8 charcuterie boards and $2.50 well drinks (dine-in only with a beverage purchase). The location also has a patio.

Chef Miguel Del Toro, a native of Puerto Rico, had previously been with Lidia’s Kansas City in the Crossroads, and the Cheesecake Factory in Houston.

The Papa’s Smoked Caesar salad was one of his father’s favorite recipes. The Fancy Avocado and Corn (roasted corn and chilled avocado on a lime crema topped with grated queso fresco and cilantro) was a comfort dish his mother would make.

Canteen Chow plans to expand to weekend hours and dinner in October.

“It’s sit down restaurant food in a fast casual environment,” Cross said. “It’s very unique, fun, interesting food — Latin, Italian — but with the mainstream things like burgers and fries.”