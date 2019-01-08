Metro North developer’s first tenant will be its own golf and restaurant complex

Nearly four years after taking over Metro North Shopping Center, its developers have announced their first new tenant — their own golf and entertainment complex.
T-Shotz, which was created by the developer group, plans to open in spring 2020 in a 52,000-square-foot freestanding building.
The Northland business will be operated by Troon, a golf course management, development and marketing company based in Scottsdale, Ariz. Troon manages more than 360 golf clubs, hotels and resorts, and restaurants worldwide.
T-Shotz will feature 66 “climate-controlled, technology-enhanced” hitting bays and suites on three levels. Customers can eat, drink and socialize while overlooking the 200-yard green-turfed target range.
It will be designed for different ages and skill levels. Through technology, customers will be able to golf on famous courses and it will have advanced golf ball tracking for experienced golfers.
T-Shotz also will have two restaurant and bar operations offering farm-to-market comfort food and shareables, with the top-level featuring an oyster bar and lounge.
More than 125 high-definition televisions will broadcast sports programming, and there will be private event spaces for groups of up to 150 people.
The T-Shotz concept is similar to Topgolf, which opened in Overland Park in mid-2015. The high-tech driving range/bar/restaurant towers above the landscape at 10611 Nall Ave. and had received some complaints from neighboring residents about noise and lights.
Drīv Golf Lounge & Brewhouse, a similar concept, also plans a location in the One North development in North Kansas City — about 10 miles south of T-Shotz.
Metro North Crossing spreads over 106 acres at the northeast corner of U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road.
Plans for the $187.5 million project also include a cinema, hotel, multi-family residential, retail and restaurants, and a specialty grocery store. Metro North Crossing also will incorporate a balloon-theme in homage to the mini hot air balloons in Metro North Shopping Center.
The shopping center had been a fixture in the Northland since 1976. It shuttered in April 2014, except for the Macy’s attached to the west end of the mall. IAS Partners Ltd. formed Metro North Crossing LLC and closed on a deal to redevelop the site a year later.
They have since demolished most of the shopping center and worked on infrastructure for the new development.
They still have 60,000 tons of crushed concrete on site and it will be used in the future development. The steel also has been recycled, said David Horn, project manager.
Macy’s, McDonald’s, Olive Garden and Red Lobster still operate on the site. The former Firestone building is now a construction office and will later be demolished.
