Cafe Provence owners will open restaurant in Prairie Village’s new — and only — hotel

The Quillec family, owners of Cafe Provence and the French Market in the Prairie Village Shopping Center, are planning a new operation in Prairie Village’s Meadowbrook Park development.

The restaurant, which has yet to be named, will have a menu “inspired by the flavors and feels of New England,” as well as a market and cafe, serving coffee, grab-and-go snacks and meals.

“The idea is that it would be a menu appealing to a lot of different palates ... that would appeal to anyone coming in from the surrounding community,” said Corey Hampton, vice president, business and strategic development, for Van Trust Real Estate LLC, developers of Meadowbrook Park.

Patrick Quillec said he was in Chicago and not available to comment until later this week.

Meadowbrook Park is a new residential area on Nall Avenue between 95th Street and Somerset Drive. It was once a 136-acre country club and still has the backdrop of the club’s trees and lakes, along with new walking trails.

The new restaurant will open in The Inn at Meadowbrook, a 54-room hotel now under construction at 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway. It will be Prairie Village’s only hotel, according to the city of Prairie Village.