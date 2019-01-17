Overland Park-based chain bringing its chicken & waffles, brunch burgers to Westport

The Big Biscuit is coming to Westport.

It will take most of the former Fusion Buffet Sushi & Hibachi space at 4039 Mill St. for a summer opening.





“We’re kind of a suburban concept, that’s where the real estate opportunities were, but we have been trying to get in Westport for years so we’re really excited,” said partner Jason Paetzold. “We’re going to remodel and add an elevated patio with landscaping that fits Westport and that will really add to that strip. And it has good parking.”

Menu items include biscuits and gravy, omelets and scrambles, chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos, Black Angus burgers including the Brunch Burger with over easy egg and hash browns, crispy chicken sandwiches and entree salads.

The Overland Park-based breakfast and lunch concept was founded by Dan Gerson in mid-2000. A decade later, he sold the company, keeping the two original locations in Blue Springs and Independence.

There are now 14 locations throughout the metro, as well as in Lawrence and St. Joseph. Two more Big Biscuits are under construction in Springfield for late spring openings and another in Topeka for a fall opening.

In May 2018, Fusion’s landlord, Mill Street Station LLC, won a judgment against the owners for lost rent, attorney fees and other costs and possession of the 7,530-square-foot space. It also was once home to a Hollywood Video.

Kimberly Bartalos of Block Real Estate Services said a yoga studio and a food operation have already looked at the remaining 3,300 square feet of the former Fusion space.



