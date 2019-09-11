Westport’s former Doughnut Lounge to be home to two eateries in one: waffles and wings

Atomic Provisions: Four concepts: biscuits, cocktails, pizza & ice cream in one Westport building Atomic Provisions is bringing its concepts to Westport in October. They includes Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold soft-serve ice cream. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atomic Provisions is bringing its concepts to Westport in October. They includes Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold soft-serve ice cream.

More than a year after Doughnut Lounge closed in Westport, a sign is still on the door: “We are closed today. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Doughnut Lounge isn’t returning, but two concepts plan to take the space at 4117 Pennsylvania Ave.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Sweet Combforts will feature waffle pops. The Belgian Liege waffles have honeycomb patterns, thus the “comb” in the name, and are designed to be eaten by hand.

Its Cookies and Dreams is dipped in Oreo cookie butter and topped with Oreo crumbles and powered sugar and topped off with a white chocolate drizzle. The Churro Crunch is coated with cinnamon and sugar and topped with cinnamon toast crunch and a cream cheese drizzle.

Sweet Combforts debuted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2017 as a pop-up. It is now in two food halls in California and one in Colorado.

▪ Wingman Kitchen will offer fried chicken wings, sandwiches and chicken bowls with an Asian influence. The Cluckin’ Good Sandwich comes with fried chicken, house sauce, sweet garlic soy sauce and kimchi slaw. It also will have Buff Chick loaded fries with Sriracha Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, popcorn chicken and blue cheese crumbles over waffle fries.

Wingman will offer fried chicken sandwiches, wings and bowls with an Asian influence. Wingman

A mid-October opening is scheduled.

Officials with The R. H. Johnson Co., which is leasing the space, did not return phone calls or emails.

Sweet Combforts and Wingman Kitchen are owned by a California company.

Upright Advisory LLC in Kansas City is a new franchisee for the Kansas City combo location and plans to open locations in other markets, including internationally.

Upright’s owners are Quincy Crutchfield, a Tennessee native who met business partner Rayan Azab when they were students at Park University in Parkville. Azab’s wife, Lisseth, also is a partner.