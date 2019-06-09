James Beard finalist Michael Corvino aims to go fast-casual with new Crossroads eatery

A bird’s eye view of Corvino’s Supper Club & Tasting Room Chef Michael Corvino opens Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in the Crossroads with his wife, Christina. The handsome, double-duty restaurant offers “seasonal” and “shareable” plates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chef Michael Corvino opens Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in the Crossroads with his wife, Christina. The handsome, double-duty restaurant offers “seasonal” and “shareable” plates.

Just two years after opening Corvino Supper Club and Tasting Room in the Crossroads, Michael Corvino wants to try out a fast-casual concept.

According to a Q&A post in Corvino’s email newsletter, his new Ravenous will be a daily lunch and dinner operation “to serve our neighborhood.”

It will be built on the site of an urban park, with picnic tables and benches, now under construction just west of the Corvino restaurant, which is at 1830 Walnut St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the post, Corvino plans an early July opening. He declined to comment.





Ravenous will offer Corvino’s famed cheeseburger from the late night menu — with aioli, charred onion, pickles and Muenster cheese on a house-made bun — along with fries and malts, chicken sandwiches, vegetable dishes using produce from local vendors, “fun sides,” hand pies for dessert, beer, wine and Corvino’s own bottled cocktails.

In April, Corvino was one of three local semifinalists for Best Chef: Midwest, a James Beard award. The Midwest covers an eight state region.



