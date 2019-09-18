Cozy’s Cafe owner expanding in JoCo with ‘grown-up version’ focused on Greek food

Leawood is Shake Shack’s first Kansas location Shake Shack, a fast-casual burger chain, entered the market with a Plaza location in September. Just weeks later it went through Leawood city planning for its first Kansas location, which opens August 22. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shake Shack, a fast-casual burger chain, entered the market with a Plaza location in September. Just weeks later it went through Leawood city planning for its first Kansas location, which opens August 22.

For more than a decade, Kozeta “Cozy” Kreka has owned and operated the family-friendly Cozy’s Cafe in Overland Park.

Now she is partnering with her son, Klajdi Kreka, in another Johnson County operation. They are remodeling the former Room 39 space in Mission Farms, 10561 Mission Road, Leawood, for a Greek restaurant called Paros Estiatorio. A mid-October opening is scheduled.

Paros is a Greek island where the Kreka family often vacations, while Estiatorio is Greek for restaurant.

“The food is incredible and we want to do that here,” said Klajdi Kreka, who previously worked for General Mills for a dozen years. “It will be ‘fine-casual.’ Fine dining but in a family-friendly atmosphere. We want this to be a grown-up version of Cozy’s.”

Kozeta Kreka opened Cozy’s Cafe, at 6740 W. 75th St., in August 2009. She grew up in Albania and started cooking at age 5, learning from her mother.

The new restaurant, three years in the planning, is very much a family project. The mother-son team was just looking for the right location. Kreka’s wife, Amanda, is a graphic designer and is doing the branding for Paros Estiatorio.

It will be open for lunch, Tuesdays through Sundays, serving appetizers, lamb and seafood dishes, as well as popular items from the Cozy’s Cafe menu — lamb burgers, Greek salad and gyros.

The dinner menu will include moussaka, stuffed peppers, lamb chop, lamb shank, an “Athenian Pasta Plate” with fish fish and whole Maine lobster, and sides such as whipped mashed potatoes with feta cheese. And for dessert, baklava, rice pudding with raisins, and olive oil cake. The meals can be finished off with Greek coffees and teas.

It also will have a brunch Fridays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu items will include Nutella and walnut crepes, seasonal pancakes (pumpkin, apple or coconut), avocado toast with goat cheese, and eggs Benedict with prosciutto or smoked salmon.

The Krekas plan to use local farms, as well as import items from Greece, including cheese, olive oil, olives, spices, Greek beers and spirits.