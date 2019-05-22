‘We just jumped for joy’: Mildred’s downtown cafe moving this summer

The Pork Loin + Pear salad at Mildred’s in the Crossroads. File photo

After more than two decades in downtown Kansas City, Mildred’s cafe is relocating about a block away.

It opened at 920 Main St. in 1997 and will move to a much larger space in the LaRue Building, at 908 Baltimore Ave., in late summer.

Mildred’s did a similar move with its Crossroads location in September. It opened at 1821 Wyandotte St. in 2004 and then moved to a larger space across the street at 1901 Wyandotte.





“We didn’t want to lose our longtime, loyal customers, so we were most fortunate in finding locations for both moves, literally across the street,” said owner Debbie Luce Ashby.

The downtown location is currently inside Ten Main Center. The new space will raise the cafe’s profile with a storefront entrance.

“We have been looking for the right spot for the last four or five years,” Ashby said. “When the space was brought to us we just jumped for joy.”

Menu items include hummus, tuna salad sandwiches, chicken Caesar wraps, vegetarian taco salad, coffee drinks and breakfast items.

Mildred’s originally opened in downtown Overland Park in 1994 before moving to the Crossroads in 2004.