Coming to the Crossroads: a bar with volleyball courts, ping-pong tables

The Kansas City Star's former headquarters in the Crossroads is getting new life as a mixed-use development.
One of its first tenants could be a bar where you can play volleyball, ping-pong and other games.
Bar + Rec hopes to open on the first floor of the building's east side at 1729 Grand Blvd. in early 2019.
Mark Musselman, general manager of Aramark at Arrowhead Stadium and former district manager of the Power & District, is teaming up with Luke Wade, founder of KC Crew, an adult sports and event company, on the project.
The space has been gutted down to its original brick walls and more than 600 tons of sand piles are sitting in the back parking lot for outdoor volleyball courts.
Bar + Rec will seat 216 people indoors and outdoors, with a central O-shaped bar. Large garage doors will open to a deck running the length of Bar + Rec's north side with views of the downtown skyline, the outdoor courts and yard games. It also will have an outdoor bar.
Musselman and Wade said their menu will include a variety of wings, the Papa hamburger (named after Ernest Hemingway, who had a six-and-half month stint as a Star cub reporter), and vegetarian items.
It also will have lounge furniture and ping-pong tables on the main level. A lower level will have foosball, shuffleboard and other games.
The 107-year-old brick building was sold nearly a year ago to Kansas City-based 3D Development, through an entity called 1729 Grand Boulevard LLC, led by Vince Bryant.
Bryant was the developer of Corrigan Station with Copaken Brooks, as well as two other Crossroads projects — the Creamery building and On Broadway KC — with a local ownership group.
The 225,000-square-foot Star building will include offices, a 5,000-square-foot rooftop patio, a data center and 30,000 square feet of marketplace with groceries and food kiosks.
The Kansas City Star staff will move across the street into its green glass-paneled Press Pavilion, a 424,000-square-foot facility spanning two square blocks.
