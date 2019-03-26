Cityscape

California chain that serves breakfast, dinner menus all day adds Olathe location

By Joyce Smith

March 26, 2019 10:12 AM

Black Bear Diner’s Roadhouse Tri-Tip Platter features 10 ounces of thick sliced marinated tri-tip.
Black Bear Diner, which previously confirmed plans to enter the market with an Independence restaurant, has now confirmed an Olathe location.

The California-based chain has been expanding to the Midwest and plans a dozen new locations this year, including one near Menards, at South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70 in Independence.

It also plans to open a location at 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, later this year.

Zio’s Italian Kitchen formerly operated in the space.

Black Bear Diner’s breakfast, lunch and dinner menus are served all day.

Items include: corned beef hash, omelets, scrambles, avocado toast, breakfast burritos, pancakes, waffles and French toast, fried chicken, Wild Alaska pesto salmon, house-made meatloaf, slow-cooked pot roast, steaks, chicken and waffles, fish and chips, and pecan-crusted trout.

On Friday nights it features an all-you-can-eat fish fry. On Saturday and Sunday nights it offers prime rib specials.

