Kansas City-area barbecue from A to Z: The July 2019 list of restaurants, food trucks

Kansas City has its institutional, must-try barbecues, such as Arthur Bryant’s, Gates, Fiorella’s Jack Stack and LC’s Bar-B-Q. Then there’s the more recent wave that includes Plowboys, Q39 and Slap’s BBQ.
And don’t forget the Jones sisters who recently rocketed to fame — now at 104,000 plus Instagram followers — since their Jones Bar-B-Q was featured on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”
In other recent KC BBQ news: Q39 made a national listing for best wings for both Kansas and Missouri. Slap’s BBQ will be competing on a new Bobby Flay show on the Food Network. Southern Living magazine featured the Jones sisters, along with Megan Day of Burnt Finger BBQ in Lee’s Summit, in its story on “The Most Influential Women in Southern Barbecue Now.” Joe’s Kansas City BBQ’s Carolina-styled pulled pork sandwich was featured on the Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”
Hayward’s Pit BBQ relocated from Lenexa to Shawnee. A new Plowboys Barbeque is scheduled to open in mid-August in Overland Park. And a Blind Box BBQ will open in Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City, Kansas, around the holidays.
So let’s dig in with the A-to-Z list. Have you tried them all? The latest count shows the metro has more than 100 barbecue options, from tiny joints tucked into strip malls and gas stations to sit-down restaurants with double-sided fireplaces and hickory-smoked prime rib. So barbecue devotees could literally eat at a different location for more than three months before trying them all.
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, 2 locations:
▪ 1727 Brooklyn. 816-231-1123
▪ Legends at the Kansas Speedway, 1702 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-788-7500
Bates City Bar-B-Que, 6493 Quivira Road, Shawnee. 913-962-7447
Bates City BBQ, 201 E. Market St., Bates City. 816-625-4961
B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ, 1205 E. 85th St. 816-822-7427
The BBQ Shack, food truck.
Biemer’s BBQ, 2120 W. Ninth St., Lawrence. 785-842-0800
Big Q Barbecue, 2117 S. 34th St., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-362-6980
Big T’s Bar-B-Q, 2 locations:
▪ 6201 Blue Parkway. 816-923-2278
▪ 9409 Blue Ridge Blvd. 816-767-0905
Bigg’s Barbeque, 2429 Iowa St., Lawrence. 785-856-2550
Bind Box BBQ, 13214 W. 62nd St., Shawnee. 913-268-4227
It also will open a new location in Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, before the holidays.
Brobeck’s BBQ, 4615 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park. 913-901-9700
Buffet at Harrah’s, One Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City. 816-472-7777
The Burnt End BBQ & Catering, 11831 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-451-8888
C. Frogs BBQ Steak Whiskey, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 3935 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. 913-601-5250
Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements, Westport, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 150. 816-389-8600
ChickHoovenSwine BBQ, Spring Hill, Kansas-based food truck. 913-636-7607. Check its Facebook page for locations.
Chops BBQ & Catering, 109 E. Main St., Smithville. 816-866-4337
County Road Ice House BBQ & Bar, Power & Light District, 100 E. 14th St. By the founders of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. 816-399-4967
Crazy Good Eats, 16695 A W. 151st St., Olathe. 913-905-2744
Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ, 2900 Southwest Blvd. 816-283-0880
Depot Saloon, 2702 N. Bell St., Avondale, Missouri. 816-452-2100
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 5 area locations:
▪ 9000 N.W. Skyview Ave. 816-505-3900
▪ 2510 N.E. Vivion Road. 816-453-7427
▪ 1348 S. Noland Road, Independence. 816-833-7427
▪ 1736 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-554-7427
▪ 600 S. Missouri 291, Liberty. 816-407-7427
Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que, 1320 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-334-8646
Filling Station BBQ, 333 S.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit. 816-347-0794
Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, 5 locations:
▪Country Club Plaza, 4747 Wyandotte St. 816-531-7427
▪ Freight House District, 101 W. 22nd St. 816-472-7427
▪ 1840 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-621-7427
▪ 9520 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-385-7427
▪ 13441 Holmes Road. 816-942-9141
Fireside BBQ & Bar, 10400 Mastin St., Overland Park. 913-766-9499
Gates Bar-B-Q, 6 locations:
▪ 3205 Main St. 816-753-0828
▪ 1221 Brooklyn. 816-483-3880
▪ 1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. 816-531-7522
▪ 10440 E. U.S. 40, Independence. 816-353-5880
▪2001 W. 103rd St., Leawood.
▪ 1026 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-621-1134
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew, 900 Swift St., North Kansas City. 816-741-4294
▪ Harp Barbecue, 6515 Railroad St., Raytown. It odes a pop-up from 11 a.m. to sellout (about 1:30 to 2 p.m.) in Crane Brewing Co. The brewery hopes to open a kitchen and make Harp a permanent operation.
Hayward’s Pit BBQ, 10901 W. 75th St., Shawnee. 913-451-8080
Hickory Log Bar-B-Q, 5047 Welborn Lane, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-287-9560
Jazzy B’s BBQ, 1803 B N.E. Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-272-0654
The Jiggy Pig, food truck. 816-812-2342
Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, 3 locations:
▪ 3002 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-722-3366
▪ 11723 Roe Ave. , Leawood. 913-338-5151
▪ 11950 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. 913-782-6858
Johnny’s Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 2 locations:
▪ 5959 Broadmoor St., Mission. 913-432-0777
▪ 1375 W. Old U.S. 56, Olathe. 913-768-0777
Jones Bar-B-Q, 6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-788-5005
KC Baby Back Ribs, 204 S. Broadway, Oak Grove. 816-690-3300
K&M Bar-B-Q & Catering, 603 N. Webster St., Spring Hill. 913-592-5145
LC’s BBQ, 5800 Blue Parkway. 816-923-4484
A Little BBQ Joint, 1101 W. U.S. 24, Independence. 816-252-2275
Luther’s BBQ, 12921 State Line Road. 816-943-3333
Mad Mans KC BBQ, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. 844-623-6267
McGonigle’s Market, Meat Wagon offers barbecue to-go daily, 1307 W. 79th St. 816-444-4720
Moocho BBQ, 1704 S. Broadway St., Oak Grove. 816-690-7778
Mudhole BBQ, two locations and a food truck.
416 E. Mill St., Liberty. 816-663-0087
6253 N. Oak Trafficway. 816-666-3494
Oden’s Family BBQ, 1302 N. Scott St., Belton. 816-322-3072
P Moore & Moore BBQ, 13912 E. Noland Court, Independence. 816-313-5986
Peaceful Pig Vegan BBQ, food truck. 816-752-0144
Plowboys Barbeque, 2 locations:
▪ 3111 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. 816-228-7569
▪ Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 120. 816-221-7569
▪ 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park, Aug. 15 opening scheduled.
Porky’s Blazin Bar-B-Q, 9512 S. Buckner Tarsney Road, Grain Valley. 816-566-0203
Q39, 2 locations:
▪ 1000 W. 39th St. 816-255-3753
▪ 11051 Antioch Road, Overland Park. 913-951-4500
RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack, 5835 Lamar Ave., Mission. 913-262-7300
R&J BBQ, 8401 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-299-1311
Roscoe’s BBQ, 9711 Kaw Drive, Edwardsville. 913-422-4600
Rosedale BBQ, 600 Southwest Blvd. 913-262-0343
The Rub Bar-B-Que, 10512 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe. 913-894-1820
Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29, 11920 N. Ambassador Drive. 816-270-0505
Scout’s BBQ, food trailer. 913-238-9471
Slap’s BBQ, 553 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-213-3736
Smoke Brewing Co., 209 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit. 816-525-2337
Smokebox BBQ, 10020 N. Ambassador Drive. 816-891-8011
Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, 3 locations:
▪ 6304 N. Oak Trafficway, Gladstone. 816-454-4500
▪ 19000 E. 39th St., Independence. 816-795-5555
▪ Zona Rosa, 8451 N.W. Prairie View Road. 816-587-3337
Smokey’s BBQ & Catering, 510 Main St., Wellsville. 785-883-4119
Smokeys on the Boulevard, 8669 W. 135th St., Overland Park. 913-897-7427
Smokin’ Guns BBQ Restaurant and Catering, 1218 Swift St., North Kansas City. 816-221-2535
Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ, 519 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe. 913-780-5511
Snead’s Bar-B-Q, 1001 E. 171st St. 816-331-7979
Summit Hickory Pit BBQ, 1012 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. 816-246-4434
T&T BBQ & Catering, 2632 Moundview Drive, Lawrence. 785-331-8349
Three Little Pigs Barbeque & Catering, Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd. 816-421-7447
Three Pigs BBQ, two food trucks, mostly at set locations Tuesday through Saturday:
3848 S. Noland Road, Independence. 816-813-2227
890 E. Langsford Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-813-2227
Tin Kitchen, 509 Main St., Weston. 816-640-0100
VigsKC, 100 S. Second St., Odessa. 816-892-0844
Wabash BBQ & Blues Garden, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., Excelsior Springs. 816-630-7700
We B Smokin, 32580 Airport Road, Paola. 913-256-6802
Woodyard Bar-B-Que, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-362-8000
Wyandot B-B-Q, 2 locations:
▪ 8441 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-788-7554
▪ 7215 W. 75th St., Overland Park. 913-341-0609
Zarda Bar-B-Q & Catering Co., 2 locations:
▪ 214 N. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. 816-229-9999
▪ 11931 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa. 913-492-2330
