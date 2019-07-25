Kansas City-area barbecue from A to Z: The July 2019 list of restaurants, food trucks

Life has changed for Jones barbecue sisters since they were featured on ‘Queer Eye’ Mary “Shorty” Jones and Deborah “Little” Jones, operate Jones Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Kansas. Life -- and business -- has changed dramatically for them since their appearance on Netflix's "Queer Eye." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mary “Shorty” Jones and Deborah “Little” Jones, operate Jones Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Kansas. Life -- and business -- has changed dramatically for them since their appearance on Netflix's "Queer Eye."

Kansas City has its institutional, must-try barbecues, such as Arthur Bryant’s, Gates, Fiorella’s Jack Stack and LC’s Bar-B-Q. Then there’s the more recent wave that includes Plowboys, Q39 and Slap’s BBQ.

And don’t forget the Jones sisters who recently rocketed to fame — now at 104,000 plus Instagram followers — since their Jones Bar-B-Q was featured on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”

In other recent KC BBQ news: Q39 made a national listing for best wings for both Kansas and Missouri. Slap’s BBQ will be competing on a new Bobby Flay show on the Food Network. Southern Living magazine featured the Jones sisters, along with Megan Day of Burnt Finger BBQ in Lee’s Summit, in its story on “The Most Influential Women in Southern Barbecue Now.” Joe’s Kansas City BBQ’s Carolina-styled pulled pork sandwich was featured on the Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”

Hayward’s Pit BBQ relocated from Lenexa to Shawnee. A new Plowboys Barbeque is scheduled to open in mid-August in Overland Park. And a Blind Box BBQ will open in Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City, Kansas, around the holidays.

So let’s dig in with the A-to-Z list. Have you tried them all? The latest count shows the metro has more than 100 barbecue options, from tiny joints tucked into strip malls and gas stations to sit-down restaurants with double-sided fireplaces and hickory-smoked prime rib. So barbecue devotees could literally eat at a different location for more than three months before trying them all.

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, 2 locations:

▪ 1727 Brooklyn. 816-231-1123

▪ Legends at the Kansas Speedway, 1702 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-788-7500

Bates City Bar-B-Que, 6493 Quivira Road, Shawnee. 913-962-7447

Bates City BBQ, 201 E. Market St., Bates City. 816-625-4961

B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ, 1205 E. 85th St. 816-822-7427

The BBQ Shack, food truck.

Biemer’s BBQ, 2120 W. Ninth St., Lawrence. 785-842-0800

Big Q Barbecue, 2117 S. 34th St., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-362-6980

Big T’s Bar-B-Q, 2 locations:

▪ 6201 Blue Parkway. 816-923-2278

▪ 9409 Blue Ridge Blvd. 816-767-0905

Bigg’s Barbeque, 2429 Iowa St., Lawrence. 785-856-2550

Bind Box BBQ, 13214 W. 62nd St., Shawnee. 913-268-4227

It also will open a new location in Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, before the holidays.

Brobeck’s BBQ, 4615 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park. 913-901-9700

Buffet at Harrah’s, One Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City. 816-472-7777

The Burnt End BBQ & Catering, 11831 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-451-8888

C. Frogs BBQ Steak Whiskey, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 3935 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. 913-601-5250

Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements, Westport, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 150. 816-389-8600

ChickHoovenSwine BBQ, Spring Hill, Kansas-based food truck. 913-636-7607. Check its Facebook page for locations.

Chops BBQ & Catering, 109 E. Main St., Smithville. 816-866-4337

County Road Ice House BBQ & Bar, Power & Light District, 100 E. 14th St. By the founders of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. 816-399-4967

Crazy Good Eats, 16695 A W. 151st St., Olathe. 913-905-2744

Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ, 2900 Southwest Blvd. 816-283-0880

Depot Saloon, 2702 N. Bell St., Avondale, Missouri. 816-452-2100

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 5 area locations:

▪ 9000 N.W. Skyview Ave. 816-505-3900

▪ 2510 N.E. Vivion Road. 816-453-7427

▪ 1348 S. Noland Road, Independence. 816-833-7427

▪ 1736 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-554-7427

▪ 600 S. Missouri 291, Liberty. 816-407-7427

Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que, 1320 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-334-8646

Filling Station BBQ, 333 S.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit. 816-347-0794

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, 5 locations:

▪Country Club Plaza, 4747 Wyandotte St. 816-531-7427

▪ Freight House District, 101 W. 22nd St. 816-472-7427

▪ 1840 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-621-7427

▪ 9520 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-385-7427

▪ 13441 Holmes Road. 816-942-9141

Fireside BBQ & Bar, 10400 Mastin St., Overland Park. 913-766-9499

Gates Bar-B-Q, 6 locations:

▪ 3205 Main St. 816-753-0828

▪ 1221 Brooklyn. 816-483-3880

▪ 1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. 816-531-7522

▪ 10440 E. U.S. 40, Independence. 816-353-5880

▪2001 W. 103rd St., Leawood.

▪ 1026 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-621-1134

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew, 900 Swift St., North Kansas City. 816-741-4294

▪ Harp Barbecue, 6515 Railroad St., Raytown. It odes a pop-up from 11 a.m. to sellout (about 1:30 to 2 p.m.) in Crane Brewing Co. The brewery hopes to open a kitchen and make Harp a permanent operation.

Hayward’s Pit BBQ, 10901 W. 75th St., Shawnee. 913-451-8080

Hickory Log Bar-B-Q, 5047 Welborn Lane, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-287-9560

Jazzy B’s BBQ, 1803 B N.E. Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-272-0654

The Jiggy Pig, food truck. 816-812-2342

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, 3 locations:

▪ 3002 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-722-3366

▪ 11723 Roe Ave. , Leawood. 913-338-5151

▪ 11950 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. 913-782-6858

Johnny’s Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 2 locations:

▪ 5959 Broadmoor St., Mission. 913-432-0777

▪ 1375 W. Old U.S. 56, Olathe. 913-768-0777

Jones Bar-B-Q, 6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-788-5005

KC Baby Back Ribs, 204 S. Broadway, Oak Grove. 816-690-3300

K&M Bar-B-Q & Catering, 603 N. Webster St., Spring Hill. 913-592-5145

LC’s BBQ, 5800 Blue Parkway. 816-923-4484

A Little BBQ Joint, 1101 W. U.S. 24, Independence. 816-252-2275

Luther’s BBQ, 12921 State Line Road. 816-943-3333

Mad Mans KC BBQ, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. 844-623-6267

McGonigle’s Market, Meat Wagon offers barbecue to-go daily, 1307 W. 79th St. 816-444-4720

Moocho BBQ, 1704 S. Broadway St., Oak Grove. 816-690-7778

Mudhole BBQ, two locations and a food truck.

416 E. Mill St., Liberty. 816-663-0087

6253 N. Oak Trafficway. 816-666-3494

Oden’s Family BBQ, 1302 N. Scott St., Belton. 816-322-3072

P Moore & Moore BBQ, 13912 E. Noland Court, Independence. 816-313-5986

Peaceful Pig Vegan BBQ, food truck. 816-752-0144

Plowboys Barbeque, 2 locations:

▪ 3111 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. 816-228-7569

▪ Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 120. 816-221-7569

▪ 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park, Aug. 15 opening scheduled.

Porky’s Blazin Bar-B-Q, 9512 S. Buckner Tarsney Road, Grain Valley. 816-566-0203

Q39, 2 locations:

▪ 1000 W. 39th St. 816-255-3753

▪ 11051 Antioch Road, Overland Park. 913-951-4500

RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack, 5835 Lamar Ave., Mission. 913-262-7300

R&J BBQ, 8401 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-299-1311

Roscoe’s BBQ, 9711 Kaw Drive, Edwardsville. 913-422-4600

Rosedale BBQ, 600 Southwest Blvd. 913-262-0343

The Rub Bar-B-Que, 10512 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe. 913-894-1820

Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29, 11920 N. Ambassador Drive. 816-270-0505

Scout’s BBQ, food trailer. 913-238-9471

Slap’s BBQ, 553 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-213-3736

Smoke Brewing Co., 209 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit. 816-525-2337

Smokebox BBQ, 10020 N. Ambassador Drive. 816-891-8011

Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, 3 locations:

▪ 6304 N. Oak Trafficway, Gladstone. 816-454-4500

▪ 19000 E. 39th St., Independence. 816-795-5555

▪ Zona Rosa, 8451 N.W. Prairie View Road. 816-587-3337

Smokey’s BBQ & Catering, 510 Main St., Wellsville. 785-883-4119

Smokeys on the Boulevard, 8669 W. 135th St., Overland Park. 913-897-7427

Smokin’ Guns BBQ Restaurant and Catering, 1218 Swift St., North Kansas City. 816-221-2535

Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ, 519 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe. 913-780-5511

Snead’s Bar-B-Q, 1001 E. 171st St. 816-331-7979

Summit Hickory Pit BBQ, 1012 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. 816-246-4434

T&T BBQ & Catering, 2632 Moundview Drive, Lawrence. 785-331-8349

Three Little Pigs Barbeque & Catering, Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd. 816-421-7447

Three Pigs BBQ, two food trucks, mostly at set locations Tuesday through Saturday:

3848 S. Noland Road, Independence. 816-813-2227

890 E. Langsford Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-813-2227

Tin Kitchen, 509 Main St., Weston. 816-640-0100

VigsKC, 100 S. Second St., Odessa. 816-892-0844

Wabash BBQ & Blues Garden, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., Excelsior Springs. 816-630-7700

We B Smokin, 32580 Airport Road, Paola. 913-256-6802

Woodyard Bar-B-Que, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas. 913-362-8000

Wyandot B-B-Q, 2 locations:

▪ 8441 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. 913-788-7554

▪ 7215 W. 75th St., Overland Park. 913-341-0609

Zarda Bar-B-Q & Catering Co., 2 locations:

▪ 214 N. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. 816-229-9999

▪ 11931 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa. 913-492-2330