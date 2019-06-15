Nebraska Furniture Mart to add Shawnee barbecue restaurant with fire pits, live music

June restaurant update: Three openings and three closings in the Kansas City area Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed.

Shawnee’s Blind Box BBQ is expanding with a new restaurant and bar inside Nebraska Furniture Mart.

It will take the 3,000-square-foot former Quiznos space and have a 4,000-square-foot patio with fire pits and live music, just like the Shawnee location. It also will have state-of-the-art televisions in case you want to catch the big game, as well as happy hour specials.

Joe Tulipana, 29, opened Blind Box BBQ in August 2015 at 13214 W. 62nd Terrace and has since expanded there.

The new location at Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, will offer most of the items that are on the Shawnee menu, including house-made barbecue chips, barbecue nachos, pork shank “wings,” Caesar salad, burgers, pulled pork, beef brisket, and smoked turkey, ham, chicken and sausage.

The restaurant’s signature sandwich, The Notorious P.I.G. (local smoked sausage topped with pulled pork and mac-and-cheese and topped with onion straws) will be on the menu.

“We believe that Nebraska Furniture Mart shares the same values that we do — that is to create the absolute best customer experience while delivering an superior product,” Tulipana said. “Not only are we appealing to a Kansas City crowd but people travel from all over to go to Nebraska Furniture Mart so it will help us grow our brand.”

The full-service bar will feature whiskey flights, signature cocktails, wine and beer. It also will have a coffee bar with pastries and desserts.





“We are trying to showcase all of our homemade desserts with cappuccinos, lattes,” Tulipana said.

Ethan Stover, store director for the KC Nebraska Furniture Mart, said the company wanted to partner with a strong, local barbecue brand so customers have a variety of experiences.

“They can shop, eat, catch the game, have a drink,” he said.





Blind Box BBQ will be open during Nebraska Furniture Mart’s hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.





Construction is scheduled to begin mid-June with an estimated opening before the holidays. It will have 15 to 20 employees.



