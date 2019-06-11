Cityscape
Taqueria, tequila spot headed to Waldo’s restaurant row this fall
“We’re really excited”: Inside the new Summit Grill in Gladstone
Summit Concepts is ready to add a third operation to its Waldo restaurant row.
Partners Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy, along with their culinary director Po Wang, will open South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila in an event space at 512 W. 75th St., between their Summit Grill and Boru Ramen Bar. A fall opening is planned.
The casual, full-service taqueria will serve made-from-scratch tortillas, tequila and margarita options. It will be located across 75th Street from Chipotle and Bibibop, which is set to open in August.
Lock and Molloy were the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association’s 2017 Restaurateurs of the Year.
They first opened Summit Grill in Lee’s Summit in 2012 and added a Waldo location two years later. Boru opened on the same block in February 2017.
The duo also own Pearl Tavern, Third Street Social and Lakewood Local.
Comments