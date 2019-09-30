Food & Wine’s ‘best fast food in Missouri’ is coming to Lee’s Summit, Liberty in 2020

Lion’s Choice featuring slow-roasted beef opens Kansas City area location Lion's Choice, a St. Louis favorite since 1967, has re-entered the market with a new Independence location at 4049 S. Little Blue Parkway, by Menards. And more are coming. The chain is known for its slow-roasted beef and 25-cent mini ice cream cones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lion's Choice, a St. Louis favorite since 1967, has re-entered the market with a new Independence location at 4049 S. Little Blue Parkway, by Menards. And more are coming. The chain is known for its slow-roasted beef and 25-cent mini ice cream cones.

St. Louis-based chain Lion’s Choice returned to the area market with a location opening in Independence nearly a year ago.

It opened a restaurant in Olathe earlier this year and another is planned for Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Now the chain has announced two more locations: Liberty Commons, 129 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, scheduled to open in mid-January 2020, and at 440 N.W. Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit for a mid-summer 2020 opening.

Food & Wine magazine’s recent feature, “The Best Fast Food in Every State,” listed Lion’s Choice as the best in Missouri. (Spangles in Wichita made the cut for Kansas.)

Lion’s Choice is known for its fresh, 100 percent lean beef that is slow-roasted on-site daily. It is sliced thin to order and customers can choose how they prefer their meat to be cooked (the standard is medium rare). Along with sandwiches, the chain has natural-cut fries, 25-cent mini frozen custard cones, chili, salads, soups, baked potatoes, and sundaes. The Kansas City area locations also serve breakfast.

The chain offers such specials as College Night at 4 p.m. Wednesdays with four beef sandwiches for $10 with a valid college ID, and $1.99 Club Meals for children after 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

A location at 10313 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park is scheduled to open in mid-November. Winstead’s formerly operated on the site.

Lion’s Choice has been here before. It had one location in Overland Park from 1999 to 2002, under its previous ownership.